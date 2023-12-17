The Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (1-9) will attempt to end a five-game road losing skid at the Penn State Lady Lions (7-3) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Penn State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania

Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania TV: B1G+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Penn State vs. Saint Francis (PA) Scoring Comparison

The Red Flash's 50.4 points per game are 17.0 fewer points than the 67.4 the Lady Lions give up to opponents.

Penn State is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 50.4 points.

The Lady Lions score 15.4 more points per game (83.9) than the Red Flash allow (68.5).

Penn State is 7-2 when scoring more than 68.5 points.

Saint Francis (PA) has a 1-8 record when allowing fewer than 83.9 points.

The Lady Lions are making 49.8% of their shots from the field, 8.9% higher than the Red Flash concede to opponents (40.9%).

The Red Flash make 34.2% of their shots from the field, 6.5% lower than the Lady Lions' defensive field-goal percentage.

Penn State Leaders

Kendall Carruthers: 12.0 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (15-for-44)

12.0 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (15-for-44) Destini Ward: 8.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 30.8 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

8.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 30.8 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22) Yanessa Boyd: 8.8 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (5-for-24)

8.8 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (5-for-24) Julianna Gibson: 4.5 PTS, 35.6 FG%

4.5 PTS, 35.6 FG% Harris Robinson: 3.5 PTS, 32.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

Saint Francis (PA) Leaders

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Penn State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/29/2023 Radford W 97-47 Bryce Jordan Center 12/4/2023 @ West Virginia L 83-65 WVU Coliseum 12/10/2023 @ Ohio State L 94-84 Value City Arena 12/17/2023 Saint Francis (PA) - Bryce Jordan Center 12/20/2023 Cent. Conn. St. - Bryce Jordan Center 12/30/2023 Michigan State - Bryce Jordan Center

Saint Francis (PA) Schedule