How to Watch the Penn State vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (1-9) will attempt to end a five-game road losing skid at the Penn State Lady Lions (7-3) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!
Penn State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania
- TV: B1G+
Penn State vs. Saint Francis (PA) Scoring Comparison
- The Red Flash's 50.4 points per game are 17.0 fewer points than the 67.4 the Lady Lions give up to opponents.
- Penn State is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 50.4 points.
- The Lady Lions score 15.4 more points per game (83.9) than the Red Flash allow (68.5).
- Penn State is 7-2 when scoring more than 68.5 points.
- Saint Francis (PA) has a 1-8 record when allowing fewer than 83.9 points.
- The Lady Lions are making 49.8% of their shots from the field, 8.9% higher than the Red Flash concede to opponents (40.9%).
- The Red Flash make 34.2% of their shots from the field, 6.5% lower than the Lady Lions' defensive field-goal percentage.
Penn State Leaders
- Kendall Carruthers: 12.0 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (15-for-44)
- Destini Ward: 8.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 30.8 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)
- Yanessa Boyd: 8.8 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (5-for-24)
- Julianna Gibson: 4.5 PTS, 35.6 FG%
- Harris Robinson: 3.5 PTS, 32.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)
Saint Francis (PA) Leaders
Penn State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Radford
|W 97-47
|Bryce Jordan Center
|12/4/2023
|@ West Virginia
|L 83-65
|WVU Coliseum
|12/10/2023
|@ Ohio State
|L 94-84
|Value City Arena
|12/17/2023
|Saint Francis (PA)
|-
|Bryce Jordan Center
|12/20/2023
|Cent. Conn. St.
|-
|Bryce Jordan Center
|12/30/2023
|Michigan State
|-
|Bryce Jordan Center
Saint Francis (PA) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Morgan State
|W 69-59
|DeGol Arena
|12/9/2023
|Youngstown State
|L 69-32
|DeGol Arena
|12/15/2023
|@ NJIT
|L 68-41
|NJIT Wellness and Events Center
|12/17/2023
|@ Penn State
|-
|Bryce Jordan Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Syracuse
|-
|JMA Wireless Dome
|12/29/2023
|@ UMBC
|-
|Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
