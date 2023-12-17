The Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (1-7) play the Penn State Lady Lions (7-1) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Bryce Jordan Center. This contest will begin at 1:00 PM ET.

Penn State vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 17

Sunday, December 17 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Penn State Players to Watch

Makenna Marisa: 17.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

17.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Shay Ciezki: 15.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Leilani Kapinus: 8.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.6 BLK

8.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.6 BLK Ali Brigham: 9.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK

9.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK Chanaya Pinto: 7.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

Saint Francis (PA) Players to Watch

