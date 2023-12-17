Sunday's contest between the Penn State Lady Lions (7-3) and Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (1-9) at Bryce Jordan Center has a projected final score of 87-48 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Penn State, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET on December 17.

Their last time out, the Lady Lions lost 94-84 to Ohio State on Sunday.

Penn State vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania

Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: B1G+

Penn State vs. Saint Francis (PA) Score Prediction

Prediction: Penn State 87, Saint Francis (PA) 48

Top 25 Predictions

Penn State Schedule Analysis

On November 13 against the Kansas Jayhawks, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 55) in our computer rankings, the Lady Lions captured their signature win of the season, a 91-85 victory at home.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Lady Lions are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 21st-most defeats.

Penn State has three wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, the most in Division 1.

Penn State 2023-24 Best Wins

91-85 at home over Kansas (No. 55) on November 13

89-80 over Oklahoma State (No. 70) on November 20

69-53 on the road over St. John's (NY) (No. 126) on November 16

73-66 at home over Providence (No. 162) on November 26

94-51 at home over Bucknell (No. 303) on November 7

Saint Francis (PA) Schedule Analysis

When it comes to their signature win this season, the Red Flash defeated the Morgan State Bears at home on December 2 by a score of 69-59.

Saint Francis (PA) has seven losses versus Quadrant 4 teams, the most in the country.

Penn State Leaders

Marisa: 17.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 50.7 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (15-for-39)

17.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 50.7 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (15-for-39) Shay Ciezki: 14.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.7 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (26-for-65)

14.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.7 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (26-for-65) Leilani Kapinus: 8.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.4 BLK, 57.4 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

8.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.4 BLK, 57.4 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16) Ali Brigham: 9.2 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 61.4 FG%

9.2 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 61.4 FG% Chanaya Pinto: 7.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 59.5 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (3-for-6)

Saint Francis (PA) Leaders

Kendall Carruthers: 12.0 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (15-for-44)

12.0 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (15-for-44) Destini Ward: 8.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 30.8 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

8.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 30.8 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22) Boyd: 8.8 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (5-for-24)

8.8 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (5-for-24) Julianna Gibson: 4.5 PTS, 35.6 FG%

4.5 PTS, 35.6 FG% Harris Robinson: 3.5 PTS, 32.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

Penn State Performance Insights

The Lady Lions' +165 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 16.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 83.9 points per game (19th in college basketball) while giving up 67.4 per contest (241st in college basketball).

Saint Francis (PA) Performance Insights

The Red Flash have a -181 scoring differential, falling short by 18.1 points per game. They're putting up 50.4 points per game, 351st in college basketball, and are allowing 68.5 per outing to rank 264th in college basketball.

The Red Flash average 48.6 points per game at home, and 52.2 on the road.

Saint Francis (PA) concedes 63.8 points per game at home, and 73.2 away.

