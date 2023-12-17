The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7) visit the Green Bay Packers (6-7) at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

How to Watch Packers vs. Buccaneers

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: CBS

Packers Insights

The Packers rack up just 0.7 more points per game (21.5) than the Buccaneers give up (20.8).

The Packers rack up 33.5 fewer yards per game (329.3), than the Buccaneers give up per matchup (362.8).

This season, Green Bay rushes for just 7.5 more yards (106.3) than Tampa Bay allows per outing (98.8).

The Packers have turned the ball over 15 times this season, four fewer than the Buccaneers have forced (19).

Packers Home Performance

At home, the Packers put up 19.7 points per game and concede 19.5. That's less than they score (21.5) and allow (20.5) overall.

The Packers rack up 335 yards per game at home (5.7 more than their overall average), and give up 319.5 at home (22.6 less than overall).

Green Bay accumulates 233.2 passing yards per game at home (10.2 more than its overall average), and gives up 200.2 at home (same as overall).

The Packers rack up 101.8 rushing yards per game at home (4.5 less than their overall average), and concede 119.3 at home (22.5 less than overall).

The Packers' offensive third-down percentage at home (43.2%) is lower than their overall average (43.4%). And their defensive third-down percentage at home (45.5%) is higher than overall (40.8%).

Packers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/23/2023 at Detroit W 29-22 FOX 12/3/2023 Kansas City W 27-19 NBC 12/11/2023 at New York L 24-22 ABC 12/17/2023 Tampa Bay - CBS 12/24/2023 at Carolina - FOX 12/31/2023 at Minnesota - NBC 1/7/2024 Chicago - -

