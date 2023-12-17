The Alcorn State Braves (1-9) will try to end an eight-game losing streak when they visit the Northern Iowa Panthers (4-7) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at McLeod Center as big, 17.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is 149.5.

Northern Iowa vs. Alcorn State Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Northern Iowa -17.5 149.5

Northern Iowa Betting Records & Stats

Northern Iowa's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 149.5 points six times.

Northern Iowa has an average total of 149.9 in its contests this year, 0.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Panthers' ATS record is 3-6-0 this season.

Northern Iowa has won two of the four games it has played as the favorite this season.

The Panthers have not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -1600.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 94.1% chance of a victory for Northern Iowa.

Northern Iowa vs. Alcorn State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Northern Iowa 6 66.7% 75.9 143.5 74.0 161.2 145.2 Alcorn State 7 77.8% 67.6 143.5 87.2 161.2 145.7

Additional Northern Iowa Insights & Trends

The Panthers score 11.3 fewer points per game (75.9) than the Braves give up (87.2).

Northern Iowa vs. Alcorn State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 17.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Northern Iowa 3-6-0 0-0 6-3-0 Alcorn State 3-6-0 2-3 8-1-0

Northern Iowa vs. Alcorn State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Northern Iowa Alcorn State 8-8 Home Record 7-2 4-7 Away Record 10-10 4-10-0 Home ATS Record 3-6-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 11-6-0 71.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.8 66.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.2 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-4-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-8-0

