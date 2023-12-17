The Alcorn State Braves (1-9) will visit the Northern Iowa Panthers (4-7) after dropping nine consecutive road games. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Northern Iowa vs. Alcorn State matchup.

Northern Iowa vs. Alcorn State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa

McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northern Iowa vs. Alcorn State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Northern Iowa Moneyline Alcorn State Moneyline BetMGM Northern Iowa (-17.5) 149.5 -1600 +900 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Northern Iowa (-16.5) 149.5 -2300 +1060 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Northern Iowa vs. Alcorn State Betting Trends

Northern Iowa has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

A total of six out of the Panthers' nine games this season have hit the over.

Alcorn State has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

In the Braves' nine chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total eight times.

