How to Watch LaLiga: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Sunday, December 17
Today's LaLiga slate should have plenty of excitement on the pitch. Among those games is RCD Mallorca taking on UD Almeria.
Here you can find information on live coverage of all of today's LaLiga action.
LaLiga Streaming Live Today
Watch UD Almeria vs RCD Mallorca
RCD Mallorca travels to play UD Almeria at Estadio de los Juegos Mediterraneos in Almería.
- Game Time: 8:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite: UD Almeria (+155)
- Underdog: RCD Mallorca (+180)
- Draw: (+205)
Watch Real Sociedad vs Real Betis
Real Betis is on the road to take on Real Sociedad at Reale Arena.
- Game Time: 10:15 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite: Real Sociedad (-155)
- Underdog: Real Betis (+400)
- Draw: (+275)
Watch UD Las Palmas vs Cadiz CF
Cadiz CF travels to match up with UD Las Palmas at Gran Canaria.
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite: UD Las Palmas (-110)
- Underdog: Cadiz CF (+320)
- Draw: (+220)
Watch Real Madrid vs Villarreal CF
Villarreal CF makes the trip to match up with Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite: Real Madrid (-450)
- Underdog: Villarreal CF (+850)
- Draw: (+550)
