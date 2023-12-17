How to Watch the La Salle vs. Temple Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The La Salle Explorers (3-6) will be attempting to break a four-game losing skid when hosting the Temple Owls (5-5) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Tom Gola Arena. It will air at 1:00 PM ET.
La Salle Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Tom Gola Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN+
La Salle vs. Temple Scoring Comparison
- The Owls score only 3.6 fewer points per game (71.0) than the Explorers allow their opponents to score (74.6).
- Temple is 3-1 when it scores more than 74.6 points.
- La Salle's record is 3-1 when it gives up fewer than 71.0 points.
- The Explorers average just 0.3 more points per game (63.6) than the Owls give up (63.3).
- La Salle is 2-3 when scoring more than 63.3 points.
- When Temple gives up fewer than 63.6 points, it is 4-0.
- The Explorers are making 36.5% of their shots from the field, 3.6% lower than the Owls allow to opponents (40.1%).
La Salle Leaders
- Aleah Nelson: 11.4 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 38.2 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (14-for-46)
- Rayne Tucker: 9.4 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 42.7 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)
- Ines Piper: 8.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK, 49.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)
- Tiarra East: 11.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.8 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)
- Tristen Taylor: 7.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 48.5 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (10-for-20)
Temple Leaders
La Salle Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|Virginia
|L 94-73
|Tom Gola Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Rutgers
|L 98-67
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|12/7/2023
|@ Lehigh
|L 106-60
|Stabler Arena
|12/17/2023
|Temple
|-
|Tom Gola Arena
|12/21/2023
|Villanova
|-
|Tom Gola Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ George Mason
|-
|EagleBank Arena
Temple Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Pacific
|L 79-78
|Desert Financial Arena
|12/10/2023
|Pennsylvania
|W 61-47
|Liacouras Center
|12/14/2023
|Delaware
|W 72-65
|Liacouras Center
|12/17/2023
|@ La Salle
|-
|Tom Gola Arena
|12/21/2023
|Northwestern
|-
|Liacouras Center
|12/30/2023
|UTSA
|-
|Liacouras Center
