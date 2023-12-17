The La Salle Explorers (3-6) will be attempting to break a four-game losing skid when hosting the Temple Owls (5-5) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Tom Gola Arena. It will air at 1:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

La Salle Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Tom Gola Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

La Salle vs. Temple Scoring Comparison

  • The Owls score only 3.6 fewer points per game (71.0) than the Explorers allow their opponents to score (74.6).
  • Temple is 3-1 when it scores more than 74.6 points.
  • La Salle's record is 3-1 when it gives up fewer than 71.0 points.
  • The Explorers average just 0.3 more points per game (63.6) than the Owls give up (63.3).
  • La Salle is 2-3 when scoring more than 63.3 points.
  • When Temple gives up fewer than 63.6 points, it is 4-0.
  • The Explorers are making 36.5% of their shots from the field, 3.6% lower than the Owls allow to opponents (40.1%).

La Salle Leaders

  • Aleah Nelson: 11.4 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 38.2 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (14-for-46)
  • Rayne Tucker: 9.4 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 42.7 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)
  • Ines Piper: 8.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK, 49.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)
  • Tiarra East: 11.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.8 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)
  • Tristen Taylor: 7.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 48.5 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (10-for-20)

Temple Leaders

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

La Salle Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 Virginia L 94-73 Tom Gola Arena
12/5/2023 @ Rutgers L 98-67 Jersey Mike's Arena
12/7/2023 @ Lehigh L 106-60 Stabler Arena
12/17/2023 Temple - Tom Gola Arena
12/21/2023 Villanova - Tom Gola Arena
12/30/2023 @ George Mason - EagleBank Arena

Temple Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 Pacific L 79-78 Desert Financial Arena
12/10/2023 Pennsylvania W 61-47 Liacouras Center
12/14/2023 Delaware W 72-65 Liacouras Center
12/17/2023 @ La Salle - Tom Gola Arena
12/21/2023 Northwestern - Liacouras Center
12/30/2023 UTSA - Liacouras Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.