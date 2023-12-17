The La Salle Explorers (3-6) will be attempting to break a four-game losing skid when hosting the Temple Owls (5-5) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Tom Gola Arena. It will air at 1:00 PM ET.

La Salle Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Tom Gola Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN+

La Salle vs. Temple Scoring Comparison

The Owls score only 3.6 fewer points per game (71.0) than the Explorers allow their opponents to score (74.6).

Temple is 3-1 when it scores more than 74.6 points.

La Salle's record is 3-1 when it gives up fewer than 71.0 points.

The Explorers average just 0.3 more points per game (63.6) than the Owls give up (63.3).

La Salle is 2-3 when scoring more than 63.3 points.

When Temple gives up fewer than 63.6 points, it is 4-0.

The Explorers are making 36.5% of their shots from the field, 3.6% lower than the Owls allow to opponents (40.1%).

La Salle Leaders

Aleah Nelson: 11.4 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 38.2 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (14-for-46)

11.4 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 38.2 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (14-for-46) Rayne Tucker: 9.4 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 42.7 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

9.4 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 42.7 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Ines Piper: 8.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK, 49.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

8.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK, 49.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9) Tiarra East: 11.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.8 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

11.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.8 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Tristen Taylor: 7.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 48.5 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (10-for-20)

Temple Leaders

La Salle Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/3/2023 Virginia L 94-73 Tom Gola Arena 12/5/2023 @ Rutgers L 98-67 Jersey Mike's Arena 12/7/2023 @ Lehigh L 106-60 Stabler Arena 12/17/2023 Temple - Tom Gola Arena 12/21/2023 Villanova - Tom Gola Arena 12/30/2023 @ George Mason - EagleBank Arena

Temple Schedule