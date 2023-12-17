La Salle vs. Temple December 17 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The La Salle Explorers (3-3) will face the Temple Owls (3-5) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
La Salle vs. Temple Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
La Salle Players to Watch
- Makayla Miller: 9.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Molly Masciantonio: 6.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Nicole Melious: 10.3 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Gabby Turco: 6.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jolene Armendariz: 5.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Temple Players to Watch
- Miller: 9.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Masciantonio: 6.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Melious: 10.3 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Turco: 6.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Armendariz: 5.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.