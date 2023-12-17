Sunday's contest between the Temple Owls (5-5) and La Salle Explorers (3-6) squaring off at Tom Gola Arena has a projected final score of 73-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Temple, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET on December 17.

The Explorers are coming off of a 106-60 loss to Lehigh in their most recent game on Thursday.

The Owls enter this matchup after a 72-65 victory against Delaware on Thursday. Nicole Melious totaled 16 points, two rebounds and zero assists for the Explorers. Aleah Nelson's team-leading 22 points paced the Owls in the victory.

La Salle vs. Temple Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Tom Gola Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

La Salle vs. Temple Score Prediction

Prediction: Temple 73, La Salle 63

Top 25 Predictions

La Salle Schedule Analysis

As far as their best win this season, the Explorers beat the Coppin State Eagles on the road on November 6 by a score of 73-68.

La Salle has tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (three).

The Explorers have three losses versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 25th-most in the nation.

La Salle 2023-24 Best Wins

73-68 on the road over Coppin State (No. 272) on November 6

62-53 at home over American (No. 300) on November 11

72-44 on the road over Rider (No. 325) on November 21

Temple Schedule Analysis

The Owls beat the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens in a 72-65 win on December 14. It was their signature win of the season.

According to the RPI, the Explorers have three losses versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 25th-most in the nation.

Temple 2023-24 Best Wins

72-65 at home over Delaware (No. 146) on December 14

61-47 at home over Pennsylvania (No. 201) on December 10

77-53 at home over Bucknell (No. 304) on November 11

78-41 over Xavier (No. 322) on December 1

109-43 at home over Delaware State (No. 347) on November 6

La Salle Leaders

Makayla Miller: 9.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.3 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)

9.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.3 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17) Molly Masciantonio: 7.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.7 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30)

7.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.7 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30) Melious: 11.4 PTS, 37.3 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (22-for-60)

11.4 PTS, 37.3 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (22-for-60) Gabby Turco: 6.8 PTS, 44.6 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)

6.8 PTS, 44.6 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24) Jolene Armendariz: 5.0 PTS, 28.1 FG%, 22.6 3PT% (7-for-31)

Temple Leaders

Nelson: 11.4 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 38.2 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (14-for-46)

11.4 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 38.2 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (14-for-46) Rayne Tucker: 9.4 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 42.7 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

9.4 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 42.7 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Ines Piper: 8.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK, 49.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

8.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK, 49.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9) Tiarra East: 11.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.8 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

11.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.8 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Tristen Taylor: 7.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 48.5 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (10-for-20)

La Salle Performance Insights

The Explorers have been outscored by 11.0 points per game (scoring 63.6 points per game to rank 225th in college basketball while allowing 74.6 per outing to rank 329th in college basketball) and have a -99 scoring differential overall.

Temple Performance Insights

The Owls outscore opponents by 7.7 points per game (posting 71.0 points per game, 119th in college basketball, and giving up 63.3 per outing, 169th in college basketball) and have a +77 scoring differential.

