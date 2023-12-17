The Troy Trojans (1-6) travel to face the Iowa State Cyclones (5-4) after dropping three consecutive road games. It starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Iowa State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Iowa State vs. Troy Scoring Comparison

  • The Trojans average 7.6 more points per game (71.7) than the Cyclones allow their opponents to score (64.1).
  • Troy is 1-5 when it scores more than 64.1 points.
  • Iowa State has a 5-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 71.7 points.
  • The 74.7 points per game the Cyclones score are 6.4 fewer points than the Trojans allow (81.1).
  • When Iowa State scores more than 81.1 points, it is 4-0.
  • Troy has a 1-2 record when giving up fewer than 74.7 points.
  • The Cyclones are making 46.6% of their shots from the field, just 1.8% higher than the Trojans concede to opponents (44.8%).

Iowa State Leaders

  • Addy Brown: 14.4 PTS, 8 REB, 5.7 AST, 55.2 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (13-for-36)
  • Audi Crooks: 15.6 PTS, 64.4 FG%
  • Kelsey Joens: 7.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 34.4 FG%, 35.6 3PT% (16-for-45)
  • Nyamer Diew: 10.7 PTS, 43 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35)
  • Hannah Belanger: 8.6 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (18-for-55)

Iowa State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 UNC Wilmington W 85-58 James H. Hilton Coliseum
12/6/2023 Iowa L 67-58 James H. Hilton Coliseum
12/10/2023 North Dakota State W 89-59 James H. Hilton Coliseum
12/17/2023 Troy - James H. Hilton Coliseum
12/20/2023 Northern Iowa - James H. Hilton Coliseum
12/30/2023 @ Oklahoma State - Gallagher-Iba Arena

