Iowa State vs. Troy Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 17
Sunday's contest features the Iowa State Cyclones (5-4) and the Troy Trojans (1-6) squaring off at James H. Hilton Coliseum in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 82-64 victory for heavily favored Iowa State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on December 17.
The Cyclones enter this contest on the heels of an 89-59 win against North Dakota State on Sunday.
Iowa State vs. Troy Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa
Iowa State vs. Troy Score Prediction
- Prediction: Iowa State 82, Troy 64
Other Big 12 Predictions
Iowa State Schedule Analysis
- The Cyclones' signature win this season came against the Butler Bulldogs, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 130) in our computer rankings. The Cyclones took home the 82-55 win at home on November 6.
- Iowa State has tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (two).
- When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Cyclones are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 41st-most wins.
Iowa State 2023-24 Best Wins
- 82-55 at home over Butler (No. 130) on November 6
- 89-59 at home over North Dakota State (No. 185) on December 10
- 85-44 on the road over St. Thomas (No. 220) on November 29
- 78-60 at home over Southern (No. 234) on November 20
- 85-58 at home over UNC Wilmington (No. 353) on December 3
Iowa State Leaders
- Addy Brown: 14.4 PTS, 8.0 REB, 5.7 AST, 55.2 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (13-for-36)
- Audi Crooks: 15.6 PTS, 64.4 FG%
- Kelsey Joens: 7.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 34.4 FG%, 35.6 3PT% (16-for-45)
- Nyamer Diew: 10.7 PTS, 43.0 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35)
- Hannah Belanger: 8.6 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (18-for-55)
Iowa State Performance Insights
- The Cyclones average 74.7 points per game (80th in college basketball) while allowing 64.1 per outing (190th in college basketball). They have a +95 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 10.6 points per game.
