Iowa State vs. Florida A&M: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 17
The Iowa State Cyclones (8-2) will try to extend a three-game winning stretch when hosting the Florida A&M Rattlers (2-6) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at James H. Hilton Coliseum. This matchup is at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Iowa State vs. Florida A&M matchup.
Iowa State vs. Florida A&M Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Iowa State vs. Florida A&M Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Iowa State Moneyline
|Florida A&M Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Iowa State (-23.5)
|152.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Iowa State (-32.5)
|134.5
|-
|-
Iowa State vs. Florida A&M Betting Trends
- Iowa State has put together a 7-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- A total of seven out of the Cyclones' 10 games this season have hit the over.
- Florida A&M has covered twice in six chances against the spread this year.
- Rattlers games have hit the over twice this season.
Iowa State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +6000
- Bookmakers rate Iowa State much lower (27th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (sixth-best).
- In terms of their national championship odds, the Cyclones have had the -biggest change this season, improving from +10000 at the beginning to +6000.
- The implied probability of Iowa State winning the national championship, based on its +6000 moneyline odds, is 1.6%.
