The Iowa State Cyclones (8-2) hope to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Florida A&M Rattlers (2-6) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at James H. Hilton Coliseum. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Iowa State vs. Florida A&M Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa

James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Iowa State Stats Insights

This season, the Cyclones have a 50.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.7% higher than the 45.6% of shots the Rattlers' opponents have knocked down.

Iowa State has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.

The Rattlers are the 246th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Cyclones sit at 100th.

The Cyclones score 86 points per game, just 3.5 more points than the 82.5 the Rattlers give up.

Iowa State is 7-0 when scoring more than 82.5 points.

Iowa State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Iowa State averaged 72 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 8.5 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (63.5).

In 2022-23, the Cyclones allowed 56.3 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they allowed 68.2.

Iowa State drained 7.3 three-pointers per game with a 36.5% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 1.8 more threes and 7.1% points better than it averaged on the road (5.5 threes per game, 29.4% three-point percentage).

Iowa State Upcoming Schedule