Sunday's game at James H. Hilton Coliseum has the Iowa State Cyclones (8-2) matching up with the Florida A&M Rattlers (2-6) at 6:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 85-57 victory, as our model heavily favors Iowa State.

Based on our computer prediction, Iowa State projects to cover the 23.5-point spread in its matchup against Florida A&M. The over/under is listed at 152.5, and the two teams are projected to come in below that total.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Iowa State vs. Florida A&M Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Venue: James H. Hilton Coliseum

James H. Hilton Coliseum Line: Iowa State -23.5

Iowa State -23.5 Point Total: 152.5

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Iowa State vs. Florida A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa State 85, Florida A&M 57

Spread & Total Prediction for Iowa State vs. Florida A&M

Pick ATS: Iowa State (-23.5)



Iowa State (-23.5) Pick OU: Under (152.5)



Iowa State's record against the spread so far this season is 7-3-0, while Florida A&M's is 2-3-0. The Cyclones are 7-3-0 and the Rattlers are 2-4-0 in terms of going over the point total. The teams average 153.5 points per game, one more point than this matchup's total.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Iowa State Performance Insights

The Cyclones' +268 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 26.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 86.0 points per game (19th in college basketball) while giving up 59.2 per contest (fifth in college basketball).

The 38.4 rebounds per game Iowa State averages rank 100th in college basketball, and are 8.8 more than the 29.6 its opponents pull down per contest.

Iowa State makes 6.6 three-pointers per game (258th in college basketball) while shooting 36.1% from deep (86th in college basketball). It is making 1.1 fewer threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 7.7 per game while shooting 33.9%.

The Cyclones average 107.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (14th in college basketball), and allow 74.1 points per 100 possessions (third in college basketball).

Iowa State has committed 7.4 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 11.5 (159th in college basketball action) while forcing 18.9 (third in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.