How to Watch the Drake vs. Creighton Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Drake Bulldogs (6-3) hit the court against the Creighton Bluejays (7-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023 on ESPN+.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Drake Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MVC Games
Drake vs. Creighton Scoring Comparison
- The Bluejays put up an average of 76.2 points per game, only 1.0 more point than the 75.2 the Bulldogs give up.
- When it scores more than 75.2 points, Creighton is 4-0.
- Drake has a 6-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 76.2 points.
- The 80.8 points per game the Bulldogs record are 18.6 more points than the Bluejays allow (62.2).
- When Drake totals more than 62.2 points, it is 6-3.
- When Creighton gives up fewer than 80.8 points, it is 7-2.
- The Bulldogs shoot 47.7% from the field, 8.1% higher than the Bluejays concede defensively.
Drake Leaders
- Katie Dinnebier: 18.9 PTS, 5.0 AST, 2.7 STL, 55.0 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30)
- Anna Miller: 10.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.3 STL, 2.2 BLK, 42.9 FG%, 9.5 3PT% (2-for-21)
- Grace Berg: 17.0 PTS, 53.4 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (12-for-31)
- Taylor McAulay: 11.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 47.1 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (12-for-39)
- Courtney Becker: 7.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.2 STL, 60.9 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)
Drake Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|Maine
|W 72-56
|Knapp Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Minnesota
|L 94-88
|Williams Arena
|12/8/2023
|North Dakota State
|W 77-66
|Knapp Center
|12/17/2023
|Creighton
|-
|Knapp Center
|12/21/2023
|@ North Dakota
|-
|Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Southern Illinois
|-
|Banterra Center
