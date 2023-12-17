The Drake Bulldogs (6-3) hit the court against the Creighton Bluejays (7-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023 on ESPN+.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Drake Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa

Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Drake vs. Creighton Scoring Comparison

The Bluejays put up an average of 76.2 points per game, only 1.0 more point than the 75.2 the Bulldogs give up.

When it scores more than 75.2 points, Creighton is 4-0.

Drake has a 6-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 76.2 points.

The 80.8 points per game the Bulldogs record are 18.6 more points than the Bluejays allow (62.2).

When Drake totals more than 62.2 points, it is 6-3.

When Creighton gives up fewer than 80.8 points, it is 7-2.

The Bulldogs shoot 47.7% from the field, 8.1% higher than the Bluejays concede defensively.

Drake Leaders

Katie Dinnebier: 18.9 PTS, 5.0 AST, 2.7 STL, 55.0 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30)

18.9 PTS, 5.0 AST, 2.7 STL, 55.0 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30) Anna Miller: 10.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.3 STL, 2.2 BLK, 42.9 FG%, 9.5 3PT% (2-for-21)

10.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.3 STL, 2.2 BLK, 42.9 FG%, 9.5 3PT% (2-for-21) Grace Berg: 17.0 PTS, 53.4 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (12-for-31)

17.0 PTS, 53.4 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (12-for-31) Taylor McAulay: 11.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 47.1 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (12-for-39)

11.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 47.1 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (12-for-39) Courtney Becker: 7.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.2 STL, 60.9 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Drake Schedule