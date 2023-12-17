Drake vs. Creighton December 17 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Creighton Bluejays (6-1) meet the Drake Bulldogs (5-3) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Knapp Center. This contest will start at 3:00 PM ET.
Drake vs. Creighton Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Drake Players to Watch
- Katie Dinnebier: 19.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.9 AST, 2.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Anna Miller: 10.6 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.4 BLK
- Grace Berg: 16.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Taylor McAulay: 11.6 PTS, 3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Courtney Becker: 7.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
Creighton Players to Watch
