Will Zach Bogosian Score a Goal Against the Canucks on December 16?
Should you wager on Zach Bogosian to score a goal when the Minnesota Wild and the Vancouver Canucks go head to head on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.
Will Zach Bogosian score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)
Bogosian stats and insights
- Bogosian is yet to score through 15 games this season.
- In two games against the Canucks this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Bogosian has zero points on the power play.
Canucks defensive stats
- On defense, the Canucks are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 74 goals in total (just 2.5 per game) which ranks fifth.
- So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents four times while averaging 20.1 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Bogosian recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/14/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|18:13
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|12/10/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|18:23
|Away
|W 3-0
|11/30/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|15:07
|Away
|W 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|13:07
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|11:38
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|11:03
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|12:33
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|11:47
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|11/12/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|15:01
|Home
|L 8-3
|11/10/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|13:30
|Away
|L 3-2
Wild vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
