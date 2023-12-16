Wild vs. Canucks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 2:47 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Wild (11-12-4) host the Vancouver Canucks (20-9-1), who have won four straight, on Saturday, December 16 at 2:00 PM ET on BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Wild vs. Canucks Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Wild (-110)
|Canucks (-110)
|6
|Canucks (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Wild Betting Insights
- The Wild have put together a 7-4 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- Minnesota has a record of 10-6 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -110 or shorter (62.5% win percentage).
- The Wild have an implied moneyline win probability of 52.4% in this contest.
- In 15 games this season, Minnesota and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.
Wild vs Canucks Additional Info
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Wild vs. Canucks Rankings
|Wild Total (Rank)
|Canucks Total (Rank)
|82 (26th)
|Goals
|115 (1st)
|88 (15th)
|Goals Allowed
|74 (5th)
|16 (21st)
|Power Play Goals
|28 (2nd)
|27 (30th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|22 (23rd)
Wild Advanced Stats
- Minnesota has a 7-3-0 record against the spread in its past 10 games, going 6-4-0 overall.
- In its past 10 contests, Minnesota hit the over twice.
- The Wild and their opponents have averaged 6.4 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.4 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.
- In their past 10 games, the Wild's goals per game average is 0.8 lower than their season-long average.
- The Wild are ranked 26th in the league with 82 goals this season, an average of 3.0 per contest.
- On defense, the Wild have conceded 88 goals (3.3 per game) to rank 15th in league play.
- Their goal differential (-6) ranks them 21st in the NHL.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.