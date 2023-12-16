Wild vs. Canucks December 16 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Minnesota Wild's Mats Zuccarello and the Vancouver Canucks' J.T. Miller are two of the top players to keep an eye on when these squads meet on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, at Xcel Energy Center.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Wild vs. Canucks Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Wild (-115)
- Total: 6
- TV: BSN,BSWI,NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Wild Players to Watch
- Zuccarello has been a big player for Minnesota this season, collecting 28 points in 27 games.
- Kirill Kaprizov has eight goals and 16 assists, equaling 24 points (0.9 per game).
- Joel Eriksson Ek has scored 14 goals and added seven assists in 27 games for Minnesota.
- Marc-Andre Fleury's record is 4-5-2. He has conceded 36 goals (3.3 goals against average) and made 282 saves with an .887% save percentage (56th in league).
Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!
Canucks Players to Watch
- Miller is a leading scorer for Vancouver, with 43 points this season, as he has put up 15 goals and 28 assists in 30 games.
- With 39 total points (1.3 per game), including nine goals and 30 assists through 30 games, Quinn Hughes is crucial for Vancouver's attack.
- This season, Elias Pettersson has scored 11 goals and contributed 27 assists for Vancouver, giving him a point total of 38.
- In the crease, Vancouver's Casey DeSmith is 5-2-1 this season, compiling 231 saves and giving up 22 goals (2.7 goals against average) with a .913 save percentage (20th in the league).
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Wild vs. Canucks Stat Comparison
|Wild Rank
|Wild AVG
|Canucks AVG
|Canucks Rank
|19th
|3.04
|Goals Scored
|3.83
|1st
|20th
|3.26
|Goals Allowed
|2.47
|3rd
|15th
|30.4
|Shots
|27.8
|29th
|16th
|30.3
|Shots Allowed
|30
|13th
|21st
|17.2%
|Power Play %
|26.67%
|5th
|32nd
|71.58%
|Penalty Kill %
|76.6%
|24th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.