The Minnesota Wild will host the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, December 16, with the Canucks having won four straight games.

Watch BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network to catch the action as the Wild and Canucks meet.

Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network

Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Wild vs Canucks Additional Info

Wild vs. Canucks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/7/2023 Canucks Wild 2-0 VAN

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild rank 15th in goals against, giving up 88 total goals (3.3 per game) in league play.

The Wild's 82 total goals (3.0 per game) make them the 26th-ranked scoring team in the league.

In their past 10 games, the Wild are 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Wild have given up 1.9 goals per game (19 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.9 goals per game (29 total) during that stretch.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Mats Zuccarello 27 6 22 28 20 15 30% Kirill Kaprizov 27 8 16 24 32 9 0% Joel Eriksson Ek 27 14 7 21 8 13 49.4% Marco Rossi 27 10 7 17 7 10 40.8% Matthew Boldy 20 8 9 17 15 19 34.6%

Canucks Stats & Trends

The Canucks' total of 74 goals allowed (only 2.5 per game) is fifth in the NHL.

With 115 goals (3.8 per game), the Canucks have the NHL's top offense.

In their past 10 matchups, the Canucks have gone 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Canucks have allowed 2.3 goals per game (23 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) over that span.

Canucks Key Players