How to Watch the Washington vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Saint Mary's Gaels (4-6) travel to face the Washington Huskies (10-0) after dropping four consecutive road games. It starts at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.
Washington Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Washington
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Washington vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Scoring Comparison
- The Gaels' 60.5 points per game are 13.5 more points than the 47.0 the Huskies allow.
- Saint Mary's (CA) has put together a 4-6 record in games it scores more than 47.0 points.
- Washington's record is 8-0 when it gives up fewer than 60.5 points.
- The Huskies average 7.8 more points per game (71.6) than the Gaels give up (63.8).
- When Washington puts up more than 63.8 points, it is 5-0.
- When Saint Mary's (CA) allows fewer than 71.6 points, it is 4-2.
- The Huskies shoot 46.4% from the field, 4.9% higher than the Gaels allow defensively.
- The Gaels make 44.3% of their shots from the field, 12.8% higher than the Huskies' defensive field-goal percentage.
Washington Leaders
- Dalayah Daniels: 11.9 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.7 BLK, 53.2 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)
- Hannah Stines: 9.4 PTS, 48.8 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29)
- Elle Ladine: 12.4 PTS, 46.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27)
- Lauren Schwartz: 12.6 PTS, 52.8 FG%, 40.5 3PT% (17-for-42)
- Sayvia Sellers: 7.1 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.4 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (9-for-30)
Saint Mary's (CA) Leaders
Washington Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|San Francisco
|W 63-39
|Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
|12/5/2023
|Montana State
|W 55-50
|Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
|12/10/2023
|@ Washington State
|W 60-55
|Beasley Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|Saint Mary's (CA)
|-
|Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
|12/20/2023
|@ Louisville
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
|1/5/2024
|@ Cal
|-
|Haas Pavilion
Saint Mary's (CA) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Cal
|L 74-69
|Haas Pavilion
|12/8/2023
|Montana State
|W 59-53
|University Credit Union Pavilion
|12/10/2023
|@ UC Davis
|L 87-66
|University Credit Union Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Washington
|-
|Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
|12/18/2023
|Cal State East Bay
|-
|University Credit Union Pavilion
|12/21/2023
|@ Denver
|-
|Magness Arena
