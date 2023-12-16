The Saint Mary's Gaels (4-6) travel to face the Washington Huskies (10-0) after dropping four consecutive road games. It starts at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Washington Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Washington

Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Washington TV: Pac-12 Networks

Washington vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Scoring Comparison

The Gaels' 60.5 points per game are 13.5 more points than the 47.0 the Huskies allow.

Saint Mary's (CA) has put together a 4-6 record in games it scores more than 47.0 points.

Washington's record is 8-0 when it gives up fewer than 60.5 points.

The Huskies average 7.8 more points per game (71.6) than the Gaels give up (63.8).

When Washington puts up more than 63.8 points, it is 5-0.

When Saint Mary's (CA) allows fewer than 71.6 points, it is 4-2.

The Huskies shoot 46.4% from the field, 4.9% higher than the Gaels allow defensively.

The Gaels make 44.3% of their shots from the field, 12.8% higher than the Huskies' defensive field-goal percentage.

Washington Leaders

Dalayah Daniels: 11.9 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.7 BLK, 53.2 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

11.9 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.7 BLK, 53.2 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9) Hannah Stines: 9.4 PTS, 48.8 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29)

9.4 PTS, 48.8 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29) Elle Ladine: 12.4 PTS, 46.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27)

12.4 PTS, 46.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27) Lauren Schwartz: 12.6 PTS, 52.8 FG%, 40.5 3PT% (17-for-42)

12.6 PTS, 52.8 FG%, 40.5 3PT% (17-for-42) Sayvia Sellers: 7.1 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.4 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (9-for-30)

Saint Mary's (CA) Leaders

Washington Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/2/2023 San Francisco W 63-39 Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion 12/5/2023 Montana State W 55-50 Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion 12/10/2023 @ Washington State W 60-55 Beasley Coliseum 12/16/2023 Saint Mary's (CA) - Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion 12/20/2023 @ Louisville - KFC Yum! Center 1/5/2024 @ Cal - Haas Pavilion

Saint Mary's (CA) Schedule