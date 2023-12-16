The Saint Mary's Gaels (3-5) play the Washington Huskies (8-0) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. This clash will start at 4:00 PM ET.

Washington vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

Washington Players to Watch

Dalayah Daniels: 11.6 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.5 BLK

11.6 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.5 BLK Elle Ladine: 12.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Hannah Stines: 8.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Lauren Schwartz: 11.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Sayvia Sellers: 8.3 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch

