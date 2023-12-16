Saturday's contest features the Washington Huskies (10-0) and the Saint Mary's Gaels (4-6) matching up at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 71-51 victory for heavily favored Washington according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on December 16.

In their last time out, the Huskies won on Sunday 60-55 over Washington State.

The Huskies are coming off of a 60-55 win over Washington State in their most recent outing on Sunday. The Gaels dropped their most recent game 87-66 against UC Davis on Sunday. Hannah Stines' team-high 21 points paced the Huskies in the win. Ali Bamberger scored a team-leading 16 points for the Gaels in the loss.

Washington vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Washington

Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Washington

Pac-12 Washington Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Washington vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Score Prediction

Prediction: Washington 71, Saint Mary's (CA) 51

Top 25 Predictions

Washington Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season on December 10, the Huskies defeated the Washington State Cougars, a top 50 team (No. 24) in our computer rankings, by a score of 60-55.

The Huskies have one win over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 17th-most in the nation.

The Huskies have five wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, the most in the nation.

Washington 2023-24 Best Wins

60-55 on the road over Washington State (No. 24) on December 10

55-50 at home over Montana State (No. 137) on December 5

58-41 on the road over Hawaii (No. 152) on November 26

81-64 at home over Pacific (No. 155) on November 15

57-37 over Idaho State (No. 191) on November 24

Saint Mary's (CA) Schedule Analysis

Against the UC Irvine Anteaters on November 14, the Gaels registered their best win of the season, a 52-37 home victory.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Saint Mary's (CA) is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 21st-most defeats.

Saint Mary's (CA) 2023-24 Best Wins

52-37 at home over UC Irvine (No. 125) on November 14

59-53 at home over Montana State (No. 137) on December 8

73-65 at home over N.C. A&T (No. 214) on November 24

61-58 at home over UCSD (No. 271) on November 12

Washington Leaders

Dalayah Daniels: 11.9 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.7 BLK, 53.2 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

11.9 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.7 BLK, 53.2 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9) Stines: 9.4 PTS, 48.8 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29)

9.4 PTS, 48.8 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29) Elle Ladine: 12.4 PTS, 46.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27)

12.4 PTS, 46.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27) Lauren Schwartz: 12.6 PTS, 52.8 FG%, 40.5 3PT% (17-for-42)

12.6 PTS, 52.8 FG%, 40.5 3PT% (17-for-42) Sayvia Sellers: 7.1 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.4 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (9-for-30)

Saint Mary's (CA) Leaders

Bamberger: 9.7 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28)

9.7 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28) Tayla Dalton: 9.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 51.6 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21)

9.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 51.6 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21) Zeryhia-Lee Aokuso: 10.1 PTS, 53.1 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (4-for-6)

10.1 PTS, 53.1 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (4-for-6) Leia Hanafin: 2.9 PTS, 2.3 STL, 54.2 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

2.9 PTS, 2.3 STL, 54.2 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Hannah Rapp: 7.0 PTS, 48.2 FG%, 45.0 3PT% (9-for-20)

Washington Performance Insights

The Huskies' +246 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 24.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 71.6 points per game (108th in college basketball) while allowing 47.0 per outing (third in college basketball).

Saint Mary's (CA) Performance Insights

The Gaels put up 60.5 points per game (273rd in college basketball) while giving up 63.8 per contest (182nd in college basketball). They have a -33 scoring differential and have been outscored by 3.3 points per game.

The Gaels average 59.3 points per game at home, and 62.3 on the road.

Saint Mary's (CA) is conceding fewer points at home (58.2 per game) than on the road (72.3).

