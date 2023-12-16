The UCLA Bruins (5-3) go up against the Ohio State Buckeyes (8-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The matchup airs on CBS.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

UCLA vs. Ohio State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

UCLA Stats Insights

The Bruins are shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 42.4% the Buckeyes allow to opponents.

UCLA has a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.4% from the field.

The Bruins are the 190th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Buckeyes sit at 95th.

The Bruins record just 1.8 more points per game (69.1) than the Buckeyes give up (67.3).

UCLA is 4-1 when scoring more than 67.3 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Ohio State Stats Insights

The Buckeyes are shooting 47.0% from the field, 10.5% higher than the 36.5% the Bruins' opponents have shot this season.

Ohio State has compiled an 8-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 36.5% from the field.

The Buckeyes are the 95th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bruins sit at 189th.

The Buckeyes score an average of 80.8 points per game, 22.0 more points than the 58.8 the Bruins give up.

Ohio State is 5-0 when allowing fewer than 69.1 points.

UCLA Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UCLA scored 77.8 points per game at home last season, compared to 69.8 points per game on the road, a difference of 8.0 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Bruins surrendered 57.5 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 61.4.

At home, UCLA averaged 0.9 more treys per game (6.6) than in road games (5.7). However, it owned a lower three-point percentage at home (33.9%) compared to away from home (37.1%).

Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Ohio State put up more points at home (74.7 per game) than on the road (68.1) last season.

The Buckeyes gave up 63.0 points per game at home last season, and 76.3 away.

Ohio State knocked down more 3-pointers at home (6.7 per game) than on the road (6.3) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (35.5%) than away (36.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UCLA Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/23/2023 Gonzaga L 69-65 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/30/2023 UC Riverside W 66-65 Pauley Pavilion 12/9/2023 @ Villanova L 65-56 Wells Fargo Center 12/16/2023 Ohio State - State Farm Arena 12/19/2023 CSU Northridge - Pauley Pavilion 12/22/2023 Maryland - Pauley Pavilion

Ohio State Upcoming Schedule