The Minnesota Timberwolves (18-5) host the Indiana Pacers (13-10) after winning three home games in a row. The Timberwolves are favored by 7.5 points in the contest, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The point total is set at 245.5 for the matchup.

Timberwolves vs. Pacers Odds & Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: BSN and BSIN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Timberwolves -7.5 245.5

Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats

Minnesota's games have gone over 245.5 points only once this season (in 23 outings).

Minnesota's contests this year have an average total of 218.7, 26.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Timberwolves have a 13-10-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Minnesota has been favored 17 times and won 15, or 88.2%, of those games.

Minnesota has been at least a -350 moneyline favorite four times this season and won all of those games.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 77.8% chance of a victory for the Timberwolves.

Timberwolves vs Pacers Additional Info

Timberwolves vs. Pacers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 245.5 % of Games Over 245.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Timberwolves 1 4.3% 113 241.2 105.7 231.7 221.8 Pacers 17 73.9% 128.2 241.2 126 231.7 241.3

Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends

The Timberwolves are 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall in their past 10 contests.

Four of Timberwolves' past 10 games have gone over the total.

Minnesota has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered seven times in 11 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered six times in 12 opportunities in road games.

The 113 points per game the Timberwolves record are 13 fewer points than the Pacers give up (126).

Timberwolves vs. Pacers Betting Splits

Timberwolves and Pacers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Timberwolves 13-10 3-4 12-11 Pacers 13-10 0-2 19-4

Timberwolves vs. Pacers Point Insights

Timberwolves Pacers 113 Points Scored (PG) 128.2 19 NBA Rank (PPG) 1 1-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 13-8 1-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 13-8 105.7 Points Allowed (PG) 126 2 NBA Rank (PAPG) 29 13-9 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 2-1 18-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 2-1

