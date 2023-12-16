The Minnesota Timberwolves (18-5) are favored (by 7.5 points) to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (13-10) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Timberwolves vs. Pacers Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSN and BSIN

BSN and BSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Timberwolves vs. Pacers Score Prediction

Prediction: Timberwolves 122 - Pacers 114

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Timberwolves vs Pacers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Timberwolves vs. Pacers

Pick ATS: Timberwolves (- 7.5)

Timberwolves (- 7.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Timberwolves (-7.7)

Timberwolves (-7.7) Pick OU: Under (245.5)



Under (245.5) Computer Predicted Total: 235.8

Both the Timberwolves and the Pacers have covered the spread 56.5% of the time this season, resulting in a 13-10-0 ATS record for the T-Wolves and a 13-10-0 record for the Pacers.

Minnesota covers the spread when it is a 7.5-point favorite or more 42.9% of the time. That's more often than Indiana covers as an underdog of 7.5 or more (never covered this season).

When it comes to eclipsing the total in 2023-24, Indiana and its opponents are more successful (82.6% of the time) than Minnesota and its opponents (52.2%).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Pacers are 7-4, while the Timberwolves are 15-2 as moneyline favorites.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Timberwolves with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Timberwolves Performance Insights

The Timberwolves have been carried by their defense, as they rank second-best in the NBA by allowing just 105.7 points per game. They rank 19th in the league in points scored (113 per contest).

With 41.7 rebounds allowed per game, Minnesota is fourth-best in the league. It ranks sixth in the league by pulling down 45.9 rebounds per contest.

The Timberwolves are putting up 25.6 assists per game, which ranks them 19th in the NBA in 2023-24.

Minnesota is averaging 14 turnovers per game (21st-ranked in NBA) this season, while forcing 13.4 turnovers per contest (17th-ranked).

The Timberwolves are sinking 11.8 threes per game (22nd-ranked in league). They have a 37.1% shooting percentage (12th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.