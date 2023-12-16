The Southern Utah Thunderbirds (3-5) play the Utah Utes (8-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 on ESPN+.

Southern Utah Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: America First Event Center in Cedar City, Utah
  • TV: ESPN+
Southern Utah vs. Utah Scoring Comparison

  • The Utes' 93.5 points per game are 26.1 more points than the 67.4 the Thunderbirds give up to opponents.
  • Utah is 8-2 when it scores more than 67.4 points.
  • Southern Utah is 3-5 when it gives up fewer than 93.5 points.
  • The 68.3 points per game the Thunderbirds average are 10.5 more points than the Utes give up (57.8).
  • Southern Utah is 3-5 when scoring more than 57.8 points.
  • Utah has a 7-0 record when allowing fewer than 68.3 points.
  • This season the Thunderbirds are shooting 42.2% from the field, 3.8% higher than the Utes concede.
  • The Utes' 53.8 shooting percentage from the field is 13.8 higher than the Thunderbirds have conceded.

Southern Utah Leaders

  • Megan Smith: 15.6 PTS, 2.0 BLK, 53.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)
  • Ava Uhrich: 11.6 PTS, 55.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (8-for-20)
  • Daylani Ballena: 15.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.1 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34)
  • Samantha Johnston: 7.3 PTS, 26.1 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (10-for-50)
  • Charli Kay: 6.4 PTS, 30.9 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (9-for-39)

Utah Leaders

Southern Utah Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 Seattle U W 83-56 America First Event Center
12/5/2023 @ Texas A&M-Commerce L 73-67 Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
12/7/2023 @ New Mexico W 58-40 The Pit
12/16/2023 Utah - America First Event Center
12/21/2023 Northern Arizona - America First Event Center
12/30/2023 @ UTEP - Don Haskins Center

Utah Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 BYU W 87-68 Jon M. Huntsman Center
12/7/2023 @ Saint Joseph's (PA) W 74-48 Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
12/10/2023 South Carolina L 78-69 Mohegan Sun Arena
12/16/2023 @ Southern Utah - America First Event Center
12/21/2023 Weber State - Jon M. Huntsman Center
12/30/2023 @ Colorado - CU Events Center

