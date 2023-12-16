How to Watch the Southern Utah vs. Utah Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Southern Utah Thunderbirds (3-5) play the Utah Utes (8-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 on ESPN+.
Southern Utah Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: America First Event Center in Cedar City, Utah
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Southern Utah vs. Utah Scoring Comparison
- The Utes' 93.5 points per game are 26.1 more points than the 67.4 the Thunderbirds give up to opponents.
- Utah is 8-2 when it scores more than 67.4 points.
- Southern Utah is 3-5 when it gives up fewer than 93.5 points.
- The 68.3 points per game the Thunderbirds average are 10.5 more points than the Utes give up (57.8).
- Southern Utah is 3-5 when scoring more than 57.8 points.
- Utah has a 7-0 record when allowing fewer than 68.3 points.
- This season the Thunderbirds are shooting 42.2% from the field, 3.8% higher than the Utes concede.
- The Utes' 53.8 shooting percentage from the field is 13.8 higher than the Thunderbirds have conceded.
Southern Utah Leaders
- Megan Smith: 15.6 PTS, 2.0 BLK, 53.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)
- Ava Uhrich: 11.6 PTS, 55.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (8-for-20)
- Daylani Ballena: 15.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.1 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34)
- Samantha Johnston: 7.3 PTS, 26.1 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (10-for-50)
- Charli Kay: 6.4 PTS, 30.9 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (9-for-39)
Utah Leaders
Southern Utah Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Seattle U
|W 83-56
|America First Event Center
|12/5/2023
|@ Texas A&M-Commerce
|L 73-67
|Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
|12/7/2023
|@ New Mexico
|W 58-40
|The Pit
|12/16/2023
|Utah
|-
|America First Event Center
|12/21/2023
|Northern Arizona
|-
|America First Event Center
|12/30/2023
|@ UTEP
|-
|Don Haskins Center
Utah Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|BYU
|W 87-68
|Jon M. Huntsman Center
|12/7/2023
|@ Saint Joseph's (PA)
|W 74-48
|Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
|12/10/2023
|South Carolina
|L 78-69
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Southern Utah
|-
|America First Event Center
|12/21/2023
|Weber State
|-
|Jon M. Huntsman Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Colorado
|-
|CU Events Center
