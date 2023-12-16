Saturday's game between the No. 11 Utah Utes (8-2) and the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (3-5) at America First Event Center should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 82-61, heavily favoring Utah to secure the victory. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 16.

The Thunderbirds came out on top in their most recent game 58-40 against New Mexico on Thursday.

The Thunderbirds enter this contest on the heels of a 58-40 win against New Mexico on Thursday. The Utes' most recent contest on Sunday ended in a 78-69 loss to South Carolina. Megan Smith recorded 14 points, three rebounds and two assists for the Thunderbirds. Alissa Pili put up 37 points, two rebounds and one assist for the Utes.

Southern Utah vs. Utah Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: America First Event Center in Cedar City, Utah

America First Event Center in Cedar City, Utah How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Southern Utah vs. Utah Score Prediction

Prediction: Utah 82, Southern Utah 61

Top 25 Predictions

Southern Utah Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Thunderbirds defeated the New Mexico Lobos 58-40 on December 7.

The Thunderbirds have four losses against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the sixth-most in the nation.

Southern Utah 2023-24 Best Wins

58-40 on the road over New Mexico (No. 196) on December 7

83-56 at home over Seattle U (No. 314) on December 2

Utah Schedule Analysis

When the Utes defeated the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks, the No. 60 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 74-48 on December 7, it was their best win of the year thus far.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Utes are 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 17th-most victories.

Utah 2023-24 Best Wins

74-48 on the road over Saint Joseph's (PA) (No. 60) on December 7

87-68 at home over BYU (No. 77) on December 2

117-72 over Eastern Kentucky (No. 169) on November 19

98-34 at home over Merrimack (No. 315) on November 24

104-45 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 322) on November 6

Southern Utah Leaders

Smith: 15.6 PTS, 2.0 BLK, 53.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

15.6 PTS, 2.0 BLK, 53.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14) Ava Uhrich: 11.6 PTS, 55.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (8-for-20)

11.6 PTS, 55.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (8-for-20) Daylani Ballena: 15.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.1 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34)

15.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.1 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34) Samantha Johnston: 7.3 PTS, 26.1 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (10-for-50)

7.3 PTS, 26.1 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (10-for-50) Charli Kay: 6.4 PTS, 30.9 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (9-for-39)

Utah Leaders

Pili: 24.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK, 72.1 FG%, 55.6 3PT% (20-for-36)

24.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK, 72.1 FG%, 55.6 3PT% (20-for-36) Ines Vieira: 7.5 PTS, 7.6 AST, 3.2 STL, 46.6 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (11-for-26)

7.5 PTS, 7.6 AST, 3.2 STL, 46.6 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (11-for-26) Gianna Kneepkens: 17.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 63.3 FG%, 54.0 3PT% (27-for-50)

17.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 63.3 FG%, 54.0 3PT% (27-for-50) Jenna Johnson: 9.1 PTS, 53.0 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)

9.1 PTS, 53.0 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23) Kennady McQueen: 8.9 PTS, 49.2 FG%, 44.7 3PT% (21-for-47)

Southern Utah Performance Insights

The Thunderbirds average 68.3 points per game (145th in college basketball) while allowing 67.4 per outing (243rd in college basketball). They have a +7 scoring differential overall.

Utah Performance Insights

The Utes are outscoring opponents by 35.7 points per game, with a +357 scoring differential overall. They put up 93.5 points per game (third in college basketball) and give up 57.8 per outing (77th in college basketball).

