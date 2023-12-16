Ryan Hartman will be among those in action Saturday when his Minnesota Wild play the Vancouver Canucks at Xcel Energy Center. Thinking about a wager on Hartman? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Ryan Hartman vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +270)

Hartman Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Hartman has a plus-minus rating of +1, while averaging 14:26 on the ice per game.

In five of 24 games this season, Hartman has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Hartman has recorded a point in a game nine times this year out of 24 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In five of 24 games this season, Hartman has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Hartman has an implied probability of 42.6% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Hartman going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 27%.

Hartman Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have conceded 74 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+41) is the best in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 24 Games 3 13 Points 2 7 Goals 0 6 Assists 2

