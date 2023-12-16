The Sacred Heart Pioneers (4-7) will attempt to stop a five-game losing stretch when visiting the Providence Friars (8-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Amica Mutual Pavilion. This matchup is at 1:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Providence vs. Sacred Heart Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
  • Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Providence Stats Insights

  • The Friars are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 43.2% the Pioneers allow to opponents.
  • Providence is 7-0 when it shoots higher than 43.2% from the field.
  • The Friars are the 109th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Pioneers rank 183rd.
  • The Friars record 74.3 points per game, just 1.3 more points than the 73 the Pioneers give up.
  • Providence is 6-0 when scoring more than 73 points.

Sacred Heart Stats Insights

  • The Pioneers have shot at a 41.8% clip from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points greater than the 37.7% shooting opponents of the Friars have averaged.
  • Sacred Heart is 3-3 when it shoots higher than 37.7% from the field.
  • The Friars are the rebounding team in the country, the Pioneers rank 206th.
  • The Pioneers put up an average of 71.8 points per game, 8.3 more points than the 63.5 the Friars give up.
  • When Sacred Heart gives up fewer than 74.3 points, it is 2-3.

Providence Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Providence put up 82.9 points per game last season when playing at home, which was nine more points than it averaged in away games (73.9).
  • The Friars allowed 70.5 points per game last season at home, which was 1.3 fewer points than they allowed in road games (71.8).
  • Providence made 7.1 threes per game with a 37% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.9 more threes and 2.6% points better than it averaged on the road (6.2 threes per game, 34.4% three-point percentage).

Sacred Heart Home & Away Comparison

  • At home Sacred Heart is scoring 74.8 points per game, 4.8 more than it is averaging on the road (70).
  • At home, the Pioneers give up 70.6 points per game. On the road, they allow 79.8.
  • At home, Sacred Heart drains 6.6 3-pointers per game, 0.8 fewer than it averages on the road (7.4). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (31.7%) than on the road (37.4%) as well.

Providence Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 Rhode Island W 84-69 Amica Mutual Pavilion
12/5/2023 @ Oklahoma L 72-51 Lloyd Noble Center
12/10/2023 Brown W 74-54 Amica Mutual Pavilion
12/16/2023 Sacred Heart - Amica Mutual Pavilion
12/19/2023 Marquette - Amica Mutual Pavilion
12/23/2023 Butler - Amica Mutual Pavilion

Sacred Heart Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 Boston University L 70-49 William H. Pitt Center
12/6/2023 @ St. John's L 85-50 Carnesecca Arena
12/9/2023 Fairfield L 67-57 William H. Pitt Center
12/16/2023 @ Providence - Amica Mutual Pavilion
12/19/2023 @ Albany (NY) - SEFCU Arena
12/21/2023 Dartmouth - William H. Pitt Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.