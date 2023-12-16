How to Watch Providence vs. Sacred Heart on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Sacred Heart Pioneers (4-7) will attempt to stop a five-game losing stretch when visiting the Providence Friars (8-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Amica Mutual Pavilion. This matchup is at 1:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Providence vs. Sacred Heart Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Providence Stats Insights
- The Friars are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 43.2% the Pioneers allow to opponents.
- Providence is 7-0 when it shoots higher than 43.2% from the field.
- The Friars are the 109th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Pioneers rank 183rd.
- The Friars record 74.3 points per game, just 1.3 more points than the 73 the Pioneers give up.
- Providence is 6-0 when scoring more than 73 points.
Sacred Heart Stats Insights
- The Pioneers have shot at a 41.8% clip from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points greater than the 37.7% shooting opponents of the Friars have averaged.
- Sacred Heart is 3-3 when it shoots higher than 37.7% from the field.
- The Friars are the rebounding team in the country, the Pioneers rank 206th.
- The Pioneers put up an average of 71.8 points per game, 8.3 more points than the 63.5 the Friars give up.
- When Sacred Heart gives up fewer than 74.3 points, it is 2-3.
Providence Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Providence put up 82.9 points per game last season when playing at home, which was nine more points than it averaged in away games (73.9).
- The Friars allowed 70.5 points per game last season at home, which was 1.3 fewer points than they allowed in road games (71.8).
- Providence made 7.1 threes per game with a 37% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.9 more threes and 2.6% points better than it averaged on the road (6.2 threes per game, 34.4% three-point percentage).
Sacred Heart Home & Away Comparison
- At home Sacred Heart is scoring 74.8 points per game, 4.8 more than it is averaging on the road (70).
- At home, the Pioneers give up 70.6 points per game. On the road, they allow 79.8.
- At home, Sacred Heart drains 6.6 3-pointers per game, 0.8 fewer than it averages on the road (7.4). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (31.7%) than on the road (37.4%) as well.
Providence Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Rhode Island
|W 84-69
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|12/5/2023
|@ Oklahoma
|L 72-51
|Lloyd Noble Center
|12/10/2023
|Brown
|W 74-54
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|12/16/2023
|Sacred Heart
|-
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|12/19/2023
|Marquette
|-
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|12/23/2023
|Butler
|-
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
Sacred Heart Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Boston University
|L 70-49
|William H. Pitt Center
|12/6/2023
|@ St. John's
|L 85-50
|Carnesecca Arena
|12/9/2023
|Fairfield
|L 67-57
|William H. Pitt Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Providence
|-
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|12/19/2023
|@ Albany (NY)
|-
|SEFCU Arena
|12/21/2023
|Dartmouth
|-
|William H. Pitt Center
