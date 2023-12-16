The Sacred Heart Pioneers (4-7) will attempt to stop a five-game losing stretch when visiting the Providence Friars (8-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Amica Mutual Pavilion. This matchup is at 1:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Providence vs. Sacred Heart Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island TV: FOX Sports Networks

Providence Stats Insights

The Friars are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 43.2% the Pioneers allow to opponents.

Providence is 7-0 when it shoots higher than 43.2% from the field.

The Friars are the 109th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Pioneers rank 183rd.

The Friars record 74.3 points per game, just 1.3 more points than the 73 the Pioneers give up.

Providence is 6-0 when scoring more than 73 points.

Sacred Heart Stats Insights

The Pioneers have shot at a 41.8% clip from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points greater than the 37.7% shooting opponents of the Friars have averaged.

Sacred Heart is 3-3 when it shoots higher than 37.7% from the field.

The Friars are the rebounding team in the country, the Pioneers rank 206th.

The Pioneers put up an average of 71.8 points per game, 8.3 more points than the 63.5 the Friars give up.

When Sacred Heart gives up fewer than 74.3 points, it is 2-3.

Providence Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Providence put up 82.9 points per game last season when playing at home, which was nine more points than it averaged in away games (73.9).

The Friars allowed 70.5 points per game last season at home, which was 1.3 fewer points than they allowed in road games (71.8).

Providence made 7.1 threes per game with a 37% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.9 more threes and 2.6% points better than it averaged on the road (6.2 threes per game, 34.4% three-point percentage).

Sacred Heart Home & Away Comparison

At home Sacred Heart is scoring 74.8 points per game, 4.8 more than it is averaging on the road (70).

At home, the Pioneers give up 70.6 points per game. On the road, they allow 79.8.

At home, Sacred Heart drains 6.6 3-pointers per game, 0.8 fewer than it averages on the road (7.4). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (31.7%) than on the road (37.4%) as well.

Providence Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/2/2023 Rhode Island W 84-69 Amica Mutual Pavilion 12/5/2023 @ Oklahoma L 72-51 Lloyd Noble Center 12/10/2023 Brown W 74-54 Amica Mutual Pavilion 12/16/2023 Sacred Heart - Amica Mutual Pavilion 12/19/2023 Marquette - Amica Mutual Pavilion 12/23/2023 Butler - Amica Mutual Pavilion

Sacred Heart Upcoming Schedule