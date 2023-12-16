NHL Games on TV Today: Channel & Free Streaming Options | December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 6:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Avalanche versus the Winnipeg Jets is a game to see on a Saturday NHL schedule that includes plenty of thrilling matchups.
How to watch all the action in the NHL today is included here.
Today's NHL Games
|Date/Time
|TV
|Vancouver Canucks at Minnesota Wild
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 16
|BSN,BSWI,NHL Network (Watch this game on Fubo)
|New York Rangers at Boston Bruins
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 16
|MSG,NESN,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Colorado Avalanche at Winnipeg Jets
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 16
|ALT2,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|New York Islanders at Montreal Canadiens
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 16
|MSGSN2,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|New Jersey Devils at Columbus Blue Jackets
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 16
|BSOH,MSGSN,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Detroit Red Wings at Philadelphia Flyers
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 16
|NBCS-PH,BSDETX,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Pittsburgh Penguins at Toronto Maple Leafs
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 16
|SportsNet PT,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Washington Capitals at Nashville Predators
|8:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 16
|BSSO,MNMT,NHL Network (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Dallas Stars at St. Louis Blues
|8:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 16
|BSMW,BSSWX,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Buffalo Sabres at Arizona Coyotes
|9:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 16
|MSG-B,SCRIPPS,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Tampa Bay Lightning at Calgary Flames
|10:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 16
|BSSUN,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Los Angeles Kings at Seattle Kraken
|10:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 16
|KCAL,ROOT Sports NW,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Florida Panthers at Edmonton Oilers
|10:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 16
|BSFL,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
