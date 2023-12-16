The New Mexico State Aggies (5-4) square off against the Utah Valley Wolverines (4-5) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

New Mexico State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Pan American Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

New Mexico State vs. Utah Valley Scoring Comparison

The Wolverines score only 2.8 more points per game (58.8) than the Aggies give up to opponents (56).

Utah Valley is 3-2 when it scores more than 56 points.

New Mexico State's record is 4-1 when it gives up fewer than 58.8 points.

The Aggies average 6.5 more points per game (62.9) than the Wolverines allow (56.4).

New Mexico State is 5-1 when scoring more than 56.4 points.

Utah Valley has a 4-3 record when giving up fewer than 62.9 points.

The Aggies are making 41.7% of their shots from the field, 3.6% higher than the Wolverines allow to opponents (38.1%).

New Mexico State Leaders

Molly Kaiser: 14.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.1 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (12-for-22)

14.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.1 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (12-for-22) Sabou Gueye: 8.6 PTS, 2.2 STL, 40.3 FG%

8.6 PTS, 2.2 STL, 40.3 FG% Ene Adams: 7.8 PTS, 51.9 FG%

7.8 PTS, 51.9 FG% Jaila Harding: 7.7 PTS, 38.6 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (13-for-41)

7.7 PTS, 38.6 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (13-for-41) Sylena Peterson: 4.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.1 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (4-for-24)

Utah Valley Leaders

New Mexico State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/2/2023 @ New Mexico L 67-52 The Pit 12/5/2023 UC Irvine L 61-55 Pan American Center 12/12/2023 Western New Mexico W 89-54 Pan American Center 12/16/2023 Utah Valley - Pan American Center 12/20/2023 @ Austin Peay - F&M Bank Arena 12/21/2023 Troy - F&M Bank Arena

Utah Valley Schedule