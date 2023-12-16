The New Mexico State Aggies (4-3) will face the Utah Valley Wolverines (3-4) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

New Mexico State vs. Utah Valley Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

New Mexico State Players to Watch

Molly Kaiser: 13.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Sabou Gueye: 8.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Ene Adams: 7.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Jaila Harding: 7.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Sylena Peterson: 4.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

Utah Valley Players to Watch

