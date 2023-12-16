Saturday's contest at Pan American Center has the New Mexico State Aggies (5-4) squaring off against the Utah Valley Wolverines (4-5) at 3:00 PM ET on December 16. Our computer prediction projects a 62-54 win for New Mexico State, who are favored by our model.

The Aggies are coming off of an 89-54 win over Western New Mexico in their most recent game on Tuesday.

The Aggies head into this game on the heels of an 89-54 win against Western New Mexico on Tuesday. The Wolverines head into this contest after a 68-38 win against Utah State on Saturday. Molly Kaiser's team-leading 22 points led the Aggies in the victory. Ally Criddle scored a team-high 13 points for the Wolverines in the win.

New Mexico State vs. Utah Valley Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Pan American Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico

New Mexico State vs. Utah Valley Score Prediction

Prediction: New Mexico State 62, Utah Valley 54

New Mexico State Schedule Analysis

The Aggies beat the Incarnate Word Cardinals in a 59-52 win on November 12. It was their signature victory of the season.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, New Mexico State is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 19th-most defeats.

The Aggies have two losses against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 49th-most in the nation.

New Mexico State 2023-24 Best Wins

59-52 on the road over Incarnate Word (No. 150) on November 12

57-38 at home over Portland State (No. 215) on November 18

64-59 over CSU Bakersfield (No. 290) on November 25

78-47 over Hampton (No. 345) on November 24

Utah Valley Schedule Analysis

The Wolverines took down the Idaho Vandals in a 66-59 win on November 25. It was their signature win of the season.

Utah Valley has two losses to Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 44th-most in the nation.

Utah Valley 2023-24 Best Wins

66-59 on the road over Idaho (No. 159) on November 25

56-55 at home over Weber State (No. 246) on November 6

68-38 at home over Utah State (No. 303) on December 9

New Mexico State Leaders

Kaiser: 14.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.1 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (12-for-22)

14.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.1 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (12-for-22) Sabou Gueye: 8.6 PTS, 2.2 STL, 40.3 FG%

8.6 PTS, 2.2 STL, 40.3 FG% Ene Adams: 7.8 PTS, 51.9 FG%

7.8 PTS, 51.9 FG% Jaila Harding: 7.7 PTS, 38.6 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (13-for-41)

7.7 PTS, 38.6 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (13-for-41) Sylena Peterson: 4.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.1 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (4-for-24)

Utah Valley Leaders

Kylee Mabry: 8.7 PTS, 2.9 STL, 43.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

8.7 PTS, 2.9 STL, 43.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18) Criddle: 7.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.4 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26)

7.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.4 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26) Tessa Chaney: 5.4 PTS, 50.0 FG%

5.4 PTS, 50.0 FG% Eleyana Tafisi: 4.8 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

4.8 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14) Kaylee Byon: 8.6 PTS, 37.3 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13)

New Mexico State Performance Insights

The Aggies' +62 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 62.9 points per game (237th in college basketball) while allowing 56.0 per outing (51st in college basketball).

Utah Valley Performance Insights

The Wolverines have a +21 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.4 points per game. They're putting up 58.8 points per game, 291st in college basketball, and are giving up 56.4 per outing to rank 62nd in college basketball.

In 2023-24 the Wolverines are scoring 10.8 more points per game at home (64.8) than away (54.0).

At home Utah Valley is conceding 52.0 points per game, 8.0 fewer points than it is on the road (60.0).

