How to Watch the Long Beach State vs. Pacific Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Long Beach State Beach (4-3) will be attempting to extend a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Pacific Tigers (6-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Walter Pyramid. It airs at 8:00 PM ET.
Long Beach State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Long Beach State vs. Pacific Scoring Comparison
- The Tigers score an average of 68.9 points per game, just 4.0 fewer points than the 72.9 the Beach allow.
- When it scores more than 72.9 points, Pacific is 3-0.
- Long Beach State's record is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 68.9 points.
- The Beach put up only 2.6 more points per game (72.0) than the Tigers give up (69.4).
- Long Beach State is 3-1 when scoring more than 69.4 points.
- Pacific has a 5-1 record when allowing fewer than 72.0 points.
- This season the Beach are shooting 42.8% from the field, 2.1% higher than the Tigers concede.
- The Tigers' 41.8 shooting percentage from the field is 3.8 higher than the Beach have given up.
Long Beach State Leaders
- Anaya James: 11.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.2 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33)
- Liz Smith: 15.4 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (14-for-51)
- Elizabeth Elliott: 13.7 PTS, 56.5 FG%
- Cecilia Holmberg: 9.2 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)
- Kadie Deaton: 11.2 PTS, 29.7 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)
Pacific Leaders
Long Beach State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/27/2023
|@ Pepperdine
|W 68-53
|Firestone Fieldhouse
|12/6/2023
|@ Texas
|L 106-62
|Moody Center
|12/15/2023
|Colorado State
|W 77-76
|Walter Pyramid
|12/16/2023
|Pacific
|-
|Walter Pyramid
|12/19/2023
|San Francisco
|-
|Walter Pyramid
|12/21/2023
|USC
|-
|Walter Pyramid
Pacific Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Temple
|W 79-78
|Desert Financial Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Northern Arizona
|L 96-65
|J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome
|12/8/2023
|UCSB
|W 72-61
|Alex G. Spanos Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Long Beach State
|-
|Walter Pyramid
|12/20/2023
|Cal Maritime
|-
|Alex G. Spanos Center
|12/31/2023
|Columbia
|-
|Alex G. Spanos Center
