The Long Beach State Beach (4-3) will be attempting to extend a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Pacific Tigers (6-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Walter Pyramid. It airs at 8:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Long Beach State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California

Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Long Beach State vs. Pacific Scoring Comparison

The Tigers score an average of 68.9 points per game, just 4.0 fewer points than the 72.9 the Beach allow.

When it scores more than 72.9 points, Pacific is 3-0.

Long Beach State's record is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 68.9 points.

The Beach put up only 2.6 more points per game (72.0) than the Tigers give up (69.4).

Long Beach State is 3-1 when scoring more than 69.4 points.

Pacific has a 5-1 record when allowing fewer than 72.0 points.

This season the Beach are shooting 42.8% from the field, 2.1% higher than the Tigers concede.

The Tigers' 41.8 shooting percentage from the field is 3.8 higher than the Beach have given up.

Long Beach State Leaders

Anaya James: 11.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.2 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33)

11.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.2 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33) Liz Smith: 15.4 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (14-for-51)

15.4 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (14-for-51) Elizabeth Elliott: 13.7 PTS, 56.5 FG%

13.7 PTS, 56.5 FG% Cecilia Holmberg: 9.2 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

9.2 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18) Kadie Deaton: 11.2 PTS, 29.7 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)

Pacific Leaders

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Long Beach State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/27/2023 @ Pepperdine W 68-53 Firestone Fieldhouse 12/6/2023 @ Texas L 106-62 Moody Center 12/15/2023 Colorado State W 77-76 Walter Pyramid 12/16/2023 Pacific - Walter Pyramid 12/19/2023 San Francisco - Walter Pyramid 12/21/2023 USC - Walter Pyramid

Pacific Schedule