The Long Beach State Beach (4-3) will be attempting to extend a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Pacific Tigers (6-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Walter Pyramid. It airs at 8:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Long Beach State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Long Beach State vs. Pacific Scoring Comparison

  • The Tigers score an average of 68.9 points per game, just 4.0 fewer points than the 72.9 the Beach allow.
  • When it scores more than 72.9 points, Pacific is 3-0.
  • Long Beach State's record is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 68.9 points.
  • The Beach put up only 2.6 more points per game (72.0) than the Tigers give up (69.4).
  • Long Beach State is 3-1 when scoring more than 69.4 points.
  • Pacific has a 5-1 record when allowing fewer than 72.0 points.
  • This season the Beach are shooting 42.8% from the field, 2.1% higher than the Tigers concede.
  • The Tigers' 41.8 shooting percentage from the field is 3.8 higher than the Beach have given up.

Long Beach State Leaders

  • Anaya James: 11.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.2 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33)
  • Liz Smith: 15.4 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (14-for-51)
  • Elizabeth Elliott: 13.7 PTS, 56.5 FG%
  • Cecilia Holmberg: 9.2 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)
  • Kadie Deaton: 11.2 PTS, 29.7 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)

Pacific Leaders

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Long Beach State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/27/2023 @ Pepperdine W 68-53 Firestone Fieldhouse
12/6/2023 @ Texas L 106-62 Moody Center
12/15/2023 Colorado State W 77-76 Walter Pyramid
12/16/2023 Pacific - Walter Pyramid
12/19/2023 San Francisco - Walter Pyramid
12/21/2023 USC - Walter Pyramid

Pacific Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 Temple W 79-78 Desert Financial Arena
12/6/2023 @ Northern Arizona L 96-65 J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome
12/8/2023 UCSB W 72-61 Alex G. Spanos Center
12/16/2023 @ Long Beach State - Walter Pyramid
12/20/2023 Cal Maritime - Alex G. Spanos Center
12/31/2023 Columbia - Alex G. Spanos Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.