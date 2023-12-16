Long Beach State vs. Pacific December 16 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 12:13 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Long Beach State Beach (3-2) will meet the Pacific Tigers (5-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.
Long Beach State vs. Pacific Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Long Beach State Players to Watch
- Savannah Tucker: 15.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Sydney Woodley: 10.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Cheyenne Givens: 12.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Abby Shoff: 8.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Patricia Chung: 7.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
Pacific Players to Watch
Sportsbook Promo Codes
