The Long Beach State Beach (3-2) will meet the Pacific Tigers (5-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Long Beach State vs. Pacific Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Long Beach State Players to Watch

Savannah Tucker: 15.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Sydney Woodley: 10.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Cheyenne Givens: 12.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Abby Shoff: 8.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Patricia Chung: 7.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Pacific Players to Watch

