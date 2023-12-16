Long Beach State vs. Pacific Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 16
Saturday's game features the Long Beach State Beach (4-3) and the Pacific Tigers (6-4) clashing at Walter Pyramid (on December 16) at 8:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 75-67 victory for Long Beach State.
In their last game on Friday, the Beach secured a 77-76 victory over Colorado State.
The Tigers' most recent game on Friday ended in a 72-61 win over UCSB. Cheyenne Givens scored a team-leading 19 points for the Beach in the win. Liz Smith scored a team-high 24 points for the Tigers in the win.
Long Beach State vs. Pacific Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Long Beach State vs. Pacific Score Prediction
- Prediction: Long Beach State 75, Pacific 67
Top 25 Predictions
Long Beach State Schedule Analysis
- When the Beach took down the Colorado State Rams, the No. 69 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 77-76 on December 15, it was their best victory of the year so far.
- Long Beach State has tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (one).
Long Beach State 2023-24 Best Wins
- 77-76 at home over Colorado State (No. 69) on December 15
- 79-57 at home over Nevada (No. 193) on November 12
- 68-53 on the road over Pepperdine (No. 280) on November 27
Pacific Schedule Analysis
- The Tigers defeated the Temple Owls in a 79-78 win on December 2. It was their signature win of the season.
- Pacific has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (two).
Pacific 2023-24 Best Wins
- 79-78 over Temple (No. 123) on December 2
- 77-66 at home over Butler (No. 131) on November 24
- 72-61 at home over UCSB (No. 145) on December 8
- 73-57 at home over CSU Fullerton (No. 196) on November 10
- 66-59 at home over Yale (No. 267) on November 20
Long Beach State Leaders
- Savannah Tucker: 14.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.0 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (14-for-32)
- Sydney Woodley: 10.1 PTS, 3.1 STL, 45.5 FG%
- Givens: 12.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 47.7 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26)
- Casey Valenti-Paea: 7.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.0 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9)
- Patricia Chung: 7.0 PTS, 34.0 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)
Pacific Leaders
- Anaya James: 11.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.2 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33)
- Smith: 15.4 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (14-for-51)
- Elizabeth Elliott: 13.7 PTS, 56.5 FG%
- Cecilia Holmberg: 9.2 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)
- Kadie Deaton: 11.2 PTS, 29.7 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)
Long Beach State Performance Insights
- The Beach score 72.0 points per game (104th in college basketball) and give up 72.9 (315th in college basketball) for a -6 scoring differential overall.
Pacific Performance Insights
- The Tigers have a -5 scoring differential, putting up 68.9 points per game (140th in college basketball) and giving up 69.4 (276th in college basketball).
