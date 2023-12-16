Saturday's game features the Long Beach State Beach (4-3) and the Pacific Tigers (6-4) clashing at Walter Pyramid (on December 16) at 8:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 75-67 victory for Long Beach State.

In their last game on Friday, the Beach secured a 77-76 victory over Colorado State.

In their last outing on Friday, the Beach claimed a 77-76 victory over Colorado State. The Tigers' most recent game on Friday ended in a 72-61 win over UCSB. Cheyenne Givens scored a team-leading 19 points for the Beach in the win. Liz Smith scored a team-high 24 points for the Tigers in the win.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Long Beach State vs. Pacific Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California

Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Long Beach State vs. Pacific Score Prediction

Prediction: Long Beach State 75, Pacific 67

Top 25 Predictions

Long Beach State Schedule Analysis

When the Beach took down the Colorado State Rams, the No. 69 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 77-76 on December 15, it was their best victory of the year so far.

Long Beach State has tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (one).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Long Beach State 2023-24 Best Wins

77-76 at home over Colorado State (No. 69) on December 15

79-57 at home over Nevada (No. 193) on November 12

68-53 on the road over Pepperdine (No. 280) on November 27

Pacific Schedule Analysis

The Tigers defeated the Temple Owls in a 79-78 win on December 2. It was their signature win of the season.

Pacific has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (two).

Pacific 2023-24 Best Wins

79-78 over Temple (No. 123) on December 2

77-66 at home over Butler (No. 131) on November 24

72-61 at home over UCSB (No. 145) on December 8

73-57 at home over CSU Fullerton (No. 196) on November 10

66-59 at home over Yale (No. 267) on November 20

Long Beach State Leaders

Savannah Tucker: 14.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.0 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (14-for-32)

14.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.0 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (14-for-32) Sydney Woodley: 10.1 PTS, 3.1 STL, 45.5 FG%

10.1 PTS, 3.1 STL, 45.5 FG% Givens: 12.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 47.7 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26)

12.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 47.7 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26) Casey Valenti-Paea: 7.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.0 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9)

7.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.0 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9) Patricia Chung: 7.0 PTS, 34.0 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)

Pacific Leaders

Anaya James: 11.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.2 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33)

11.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.2 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33) Smith: 15.4 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (14-for-51)

15.4 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (14-for-51) Elizabeth Elliott: 13.7 PTS, 56.5 FG%

13.7 PTS, 56.5 FG% Cecilia Holmberg: 9.2 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

9.2 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18) Kadie Deaton: 11.2 PTS, 29.7 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)

Long Beach State Performance Insights

The Beach score 72.0 points per game (104th in college basketball) and give up 72.9 (315th in college basketball) for a -6 scoring differential overall.

Pacific Performance Insights

The Tigers have a -5 scoring differential, putting up 68.9 points per game (140th in college basketball) and giving up 69.4 (276th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.