Karl-Anthony Towns will hope to make a difference for the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, versus the Indiana Pacers.

Last time out, which was on December 14, Towns posted 21 points and 17 rebounds in a 119-101 win versus the Mavericks.

In this piece we'll dive into Towns' stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Karl-Anthony Towns Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 21.6 21.7 Rebounds 9.5 9.4 10.4 Assists 3.5 3.0 3.1 PRA -- 34 35.2 PR -- 31 32.1 3PM 1.5 2.0 2.1



Karl-Anthony Towns Insights vs. the Pacers

Towns is responsible for taking 17.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 15.3 per game.

He's taken 4.8 threes per game, or 15.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Towns' Timberwolves average 101.3 possessions per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams, while the Pacers have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 15th with 108.1 possessions per contest.

The Pacers are the 29th-best defensive team in the league, giving up 126 points per contest.

On the glass, the Pacers are 10th in the NBA, allowing 43.3 rebounds per contest.

The Pacers are the 11th-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 25.3 assists per game.

The Pacers are the best squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 10.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Karl-Anthony Towns vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/23/2022 37 23 11 8 1 2 2

