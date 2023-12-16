Justin Jefferson will be running routes against the sixth-worst passing defense in the league when his Minnesota Vikings play the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 15, on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET.

Jefferson's 56 targets have resulted in 38 receptions for 598 yards (99.7 per game) and three scores this year.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Jefferson and the Vikings with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jefferson vs. the Bengals

Jefferson vs the Bengals (since 2021): 1 GP / 71 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 71 REC YPG / REC TD Cincinnati has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to five opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Bengals have allowed 16 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Cincinnati has not allowed an opposing receiver to register two or more TD receptions against it on the season.

The Bengals surrender 252.1 passing yards per game, the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Bengals' defense is ranked 12th in the league with 16 passing TDs allowed so far this season.

Watch Vikings vs Bengals on Fubo!

Justin Jefferson Receiving Props vs. the Bengals

Receiving Yards: 76.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Jefferson with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Jefferson Receiving Insights

In three of six games this year, Jefferson has eclipsed the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Jefferson has been targeted on 56 of his team's 485 passing attempts this season (11.5% target share).

He has been targeted 56 times, averaging 10.7 yards per target (eighth in NFL).

Jefferson has had a touchdown catch in two of six games this season, scoring more than once in one of those contests.

He has three total touchdowns this season (10.7% of his team's 28 offensive TDs).

With five red zone targets, Jefferson has been on the receiving end of 7.6% of his team's 66 red zone pass attempts.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Jefferson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Raiders 12/10/2023 Week 14 3 TAR / 2 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 10/8/2023 Week 5 6 TAR / 3 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 10/1/2023 Week 4 9 TAR / 6 REC / 85 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 9/24/2023 Week 3 13 TAR / 7 REC / 149 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 9/14/2023 Week 2 13 TAR / 11 REC / 159 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.