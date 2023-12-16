Will Jon Merrill Score a Goal Against the Canucks on December 16?
Can we count on Jon Merrill scoring a goal when the Minnesota Wild match up against the Vancouver Canucks at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Jon Merrill score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Merrill stats and insights
- In one of 19 games this season, Merrill scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not scored against the Canucks this season in one game (zero shots).
- Merrill has zero points on the power play.
- Merrill's shooting percentage is 9.1%, and he averages 0.4 shots per game.
Canucks defensive stats
- The Canucks have conceded 74 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 20.1 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Merrill recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/14/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|13:37
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|12/10/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|7:50
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/8/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|10:36
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|12:01
|Away
|L 2-0
|12/5/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|12:42
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/3/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|16:25
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|10:11
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|13:18
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|10:58
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|11/2/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|15:34
|Home
|L 5-3
Wild vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network
