The Iowa Hawkeyes (10-1) bring a seven-game win streak into a home matchup with the Cleveland State Vikings (9-1), who have won nine straight. It tips at 7:00 PM ET (on BTN) on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa
  • TV: BTN
  • Live Stream: BTN

Iowa vs. Cleveland State Scoring Comparison

  • The Vikings score 15.2 more points per game (79.7) than the Hawkeyes give up to opponents (64.5).
  • When it scores more than 64.5 points, Cleveland State is 8-1.
  • Iowa's record is 9-1 when it gives up fewer than 79.7 points.
  • The Hawkeyes average 88.6 points per game, 28.4 more points than the 60.2 the Vikings allow.
  • When Iowa puts up more than 60.2 points, it is 10-0.
  • When Cleveland State gives up fewer than 88.6 points, it is 9-0.
  • This year the Hawkeyes are shooting 50.8% from the field, 12.6% higher than the Vikings give up.
  • The Vikings make 47.8% of their shots from the field, 10.8% higher than the Hawkeyes' defensive field-goal percentage.

Iowa Leaders

  • Caitlin Clark: 29.5 PTS, 7.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 46.8 FG%, 37.6 3PT% (47-for-125)
  • Kate Martin: 11.1 PTS, 55.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30)
  • Sydney Affolter: 6.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 57.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)
  • Sharon Goodman: 9.1 PTS, 70.0 FG%
  • Hannah Stuelke: 12.8 PTS, 63.6 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (3-for-5)

Iowa Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 Bowling Green W 99-65 Carver-Hawkeye Arena
12/6/2023 @ Iowa State W 67-58 James H. Hilton Coliseum
12/10/2023 @ Wisconsin W 87-65 Kohl Center
12/16/2023 Cleveland State - Wells Fargo Arena
12/21/2023 Loyola Chicago - Carver-Hawkeye Arena
12/30/2023 Minnesota - Carver-Hawkeye Arena

