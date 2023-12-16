Iowa vs. Cleveland State December 16 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Cleveland State Vikings (7-1) will meet the Iowa Hawkeyes (8-1) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Wells Fargo Arena. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Iowa vs. Cleveland State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Iowa Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Iowa Players to Watch
- Caitlin Clark: 29 PTS, 6.4 REB, 7.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kate Martin: 11.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK
- Sydney Affolter: 6.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sharon Goodman: 10.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Hannah Stuelke: 12.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Cleveland State Players to Watch
- Clark: 29 PTS, 6.4 REB, 7.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Martin: 11.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK
- Affolter: 6.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Goodman: 10.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Stuelke: 12.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.