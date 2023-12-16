Saturday's contest at Wells Fargo Arena has the Iowa Hawkeyes (5-5) squaring off against the Florida A&M Rattlers (2-5) at 4:30 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 83-69 win, as our model heavily favors Iowa.

The matchup has no line set.

Iowa vs. Florida A&M Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa Venue: Wells Fargo Arena

Iowa vs. Florida A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 83, Florida A&M 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Iowa vs. Florida A&M

Computer Predicted Spread: Iowa (-14.1)

Iowa (-14.1) Computer Predicted Total: 152.0

Iowa has a 2-7-0 record against the spread this season compared to Florida A&M, who is 2-2-0 ATS. The Hawkeyes are 6-3-0 and the Rattlers are 2-3-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Iowa Performance Insights

The Hawkeyes average 84.8 points per game (26th in college basketball) while allowing 79.7 per outing (339th in college basketball). They have a +51 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.1 points per game.

Iowa records 37.8 rebounds per game (132nd in college basketball) compared to the 38.6 of its opponents.

Iowa connects on 6.7 three-pointers per game (254th in college basketball), 1.2 fewer than its opponents (7.9). It is shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc (172nd in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 32.4%.

The Hawkeyes put up 101 points per 100 possessions (74th in college basketball), while allowing 94.9 points per 100 possessions (288th in college basketball).

Iowa wins the turnover battle by 2.6 per game, committing 9.6 (36th in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.2.

