The Fresno State Bulldogs (6-3) will face the Sacramento State Hornets (1-6) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Fresno State vs. Sacramento State Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 16

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

Fresno State Players to Watch

Mia Jacobs: 13.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

13.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK Taija Sta. Maria: 8.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Keely Brown: 10.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Kylee Fox: 8.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Sydney Dethman: 8.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sacramento State Players to Watch

