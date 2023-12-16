Saturday's contest that pits the Fresno State Bulldogs (6-5) against the Sacramento State Hornets (1-6) at Save Mart Center has a projected final score of 67-57 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Fresno State, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on December 16.

The Bulldogs are coming off of an 84-59 loss to Cal Poly in their most recent game on Saturday. The Hornets are coming off of a 58-48 victory against CSU Northridge in their last game on Saturday. Taija Sta. Maria scored a team-leading 16 points for the Bulldogs in the loss. Summah Hanson's team-high 20 points paced the Hornets in the victory.

Fresno State vs. Sacramento State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Save Mart Center in Fresno, California

Fresno State vs. Sacramento State Score Prediction

Prediction: Fresno State 67, Sacramento State 57

Top 25 Predictions

Fresno State Schedule Analysis

The Bulldogs' signature win this season came in a 74-65 victory over the Long Beach State Beach on November 21.

Fresno State has tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (two).

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Fresno State is 3-3 (.500%) -- tied for the 24th-most losses.

Fresno State 2023-24 Best Wins

74-65 at home over Long Beach State (No. 136) on November 21

71-52 at home over UCSD (No. 271) on December 2

70-60 over Eastern Illinois (No. 280) on November 25

74-55 at home over Pepperdine (No. 288) on November 15

Sacramento State Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Hornets beat the CSU Northridge Matadors 58-48 on December 2.

Sacramento State has tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (two).

Fresno State Leaders

Mia Jacobs: 11.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.1 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (14-for-46)

11.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.1 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (14-for-46) Sta. Maria: 10.0 PTS, 38.9 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)

10.0 PTS, 38.9 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30) Keely Brown: 10.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 48.2 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29)

10.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 48.2 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29) Kylee Fox: 8.1 PTS, 1.7 STL, 44.3 FG%, 44.2 3PT% (19-for-43)

8.1 PTS, 1.7 STL, 44.3 FG%, 44.2 3PT% (19-for-43) Sydney Dethman: 7.9 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

Sacramento State Leaders

Hanson: 15.7 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK, 44.0 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (14-for-30)

15.7 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK, 44.0 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (14-for-30) Benthe Versteeg: 7.3 PTS, 5.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 36.5 FG%

7.3 PTS, 5.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 36.5 FG% Irune Orio: 6.6 PTS, 41.9 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)

6.6 PTS, 41.9 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23) Solape Amusan: 5.3 PTS, 39.4 FG%, 47.8 3PT% (11-for-23)

5.3 PTS, 39.4 FG%, 47.8 3PT% (11-for-23) Seilala Lautaimi: 4.7 PTS, 47.6 FG%

Fresno State Performance Insights

The Bulldogs' +72 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 67.8 points per game (159th in college basketball) while giving up 61.3 per contest (130th in college basketball).

Sacramento State Performance Insights

The Hornets are being outscored by 16.3 points per game, with a -114 scoring differential overall. They put up 51.0 points per game (347th in college basketball), and allow 67.3 per outing (241st in college basketball).

