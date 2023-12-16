Will Drake be one of the teams to earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Continue reading and dig into our bracketology preview, which features Drake's full tournament resume.

How Drake ranks

Record MVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-1 2-0 NR 42 19

Drake's best wins

On December 9 against the Nevada Wolf Pack, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 44) in the RPI rankings, Drake registered its signature win of the season, a 72-53 victory at a neutral site. Tucker DeVries, in that signature win, delivered a team-leading 25 points with seven rebounds and five assists. Atin Wright also played a role with 12 points, zero rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

85-77 over Oakland (No. 62/RPI) on November 19

79-59 over Akron (No. 67/RPI) on November 21

74-57 at home over Missouri State (No. 119/RPI) on December 2

75-69 at home over Saint Louis (No. 122/RPI) on December 6

85-70 at home over Lipscomb (No. 155/RPI) on November 8

Drake's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-0 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

Drake has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country based on the RPI (one).

The Bulldogs have tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country based on the RPI (two).

Drake has tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation based on the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Drake has been given the 180th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

Of the Bulldogs' 14 remaining games this season, 13 are against teams with worse records, and 12 are against teams with records over .500.

Of Drake's 14 remaining games this year, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Drake's next game

Matchup: Drake Bulldogs vs. Alcorn State Braves

Drake Bulldogs vs. Alcorn State Braves Date/Time: Tuesday, December 19 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa

Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

