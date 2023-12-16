The CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (2-5) carry a three-game slide into a home matchup against the Pepperdine Waves (2-8), who have lost seven straight. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

CSU Bakersfield Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Icardo Center in Bakersfield, California

TV: ESPN+

CSU Bakersfield vs. Pepperdine Scoring Comparison

The Waves put up 19.4 fewer points per game (54.0) than the Roadrunners give up to opponents (73.4).

The 63.0 points per game the Roadrunners record are just 1.1 more points than the Waves give up (61.9).

When CSU Bakersfield puts up more than 61.9 points, it is 2-2.

When Pepperdine allows fewer than 63.0 points, it is 2-3.

The Roadrunners are making 37.3% of their shots from the field, just 0.4% lower than the Waves allow to opponents (37.7%).

The Waves make 38.8% of their shots from the field, 4.3% lower than the Roadrunners' defensive field-goal percentage.

CSU Bakersfield Leaders

Jane Nwaba: 9.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.1 STL, 43.0 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

9.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.1 STL, 43.0 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14) Myra Gordon: 8.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.2 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (3-for-24)

8.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.2 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (3-for-24) Addi Melone: 6.0 PTS, 27.5 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (14-for-46)

6.0 PTS, 27.5 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (14-for-46) Ella Brubaker: 8.6 PTS, 47.3 FG%, 48.3 3PT% (14-for-29)

8.6 PTS, 47.3 FG%, 48.3 3PT% (14-for-29) Megan Harkey: 5.0 PTS, 50.0 FG%

Pepperdine Leaders

CSU Bakersfield Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/25/2023 New Mexico State L 64-59 Steinberg Wellness Center 11/27/2023 @ Omaha L 87-79 Baxter Arena 12/6/2023 @ Boise State L 87-66 ExtraMile Arena 12/16/2023 Pepperdine - Icardo Center 12/21/2023 Whittier - Icardo Center 12/28/2023 UCSD - Icardo Center

Pepperdine Schedule