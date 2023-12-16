How to Watch the CSU Bakersfield vs. Pepperdine Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 16
The CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (2-5) carry a three-game slide into a home matchup against the Pepperdine Waves (2-8), who have lost seven straight. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!
CSU Bakersfield Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Icardo Center in Bakersfield, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
CSU Bakersfield vs. Pepperdine Scoring Comparison
- The Waves put up 19.4 fewer points per game (54.0) than the Roadrunners give up to opponents (73.4).
- The 63.0 points per game the Roadrunners record are just 1.1 more points than the Waves give up (61.9).
- When CSU Bakersfield puts up more than 61.9 points, it is 2-2.
- When Pepperdine allows fewer than 63.0 points, it is 2-3.
- The Roadrunners are making 37.3% of their shots from the field, just 0.4% lower than the Waves allow to opponents (37.7%).
- The Waves make 38.8% of their shots from the field, 4.3% lower than the Roadrunners' defensive field-goal percentage.
CSU Bakersfield Leaders
- Jane Nwaba: 9.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.1 STL, 43.0 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)
- Myra Gordon: 8.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.2 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (3-for-24)
- Addi Melone: 6.0 PTS, 27.5 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (14-for-46)
- Ella Brubaker: 8.6 PTS, 47.3 FG%, 48.3 3PT% (14-for-29)
- Megan Harkey: 5.0 PTS, 50.0 FG%
Pepperdine Leaders
CSU Bakersfield Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|New Mexico State
|L 64-59
|Steinberg Wellness Center
|11/27/2023
|@ Omaha
|L 87-79
|Baxter Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Boise State
|L 87-66
|ExtraMile Arena
|12/16/2023
|Pepperdine
|-
|Icardo Center
|12/21/2023
|Whittier
|-
|Icardo Center
|12/28/2023
|UCSD
|-
|Icardo Center
Pepperdine Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/27/2023
|Long Beach State
|L 68-53
|Firestone Fieldhouse
|12/1/2023
|@ North Texas
|L 74-57
|UNT Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|Cal Baptist
|L 60-57
|Firestone Fieldhouse
|12/16/2023
|@ CSU Bakersfield
|-
|Icardo Center
|12/18/2023
|Northern Arizona
|-
|Firestone Fieldhouse
|12/29/2023
|Cal State LA
|-
|Firestone Fieldhouse
