The Pepperdine Waves (2-7) meet the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (2-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Icardo Center. This contest will start at 4:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

CSU Bakersfield vs. Pepperdine Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

CSU Bakersfield Players to Watch

Jordan Olivares: 11.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Shaunae Brown: 14.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Sophie Tougas: 6.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

6.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Amourie Porter: 7.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Grace Hunter: 6.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Pepperdine Players to Watch

Olivares: 11.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Brown: 14.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Tougas: 6.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

6.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Porter: 7.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Hunter: 6.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.