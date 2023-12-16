CSU Bakersfield vs. Pepperdine December 16 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Pepperdine Waves (2-7) meet the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (2-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Icardo Center. This contest will start at 4:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
CSU Bakersfield vs. Pepperdine Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
CSU Bakersfield Players to Watch
- Jordan Olivares: 11.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Shaunae Brown: 14.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sophie Tougas: 6.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Amourie Porter: 7.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Grace Hunter: 6.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Pepperdine Players to Watch
- Olivares: 11.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Brown: 14.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tougas: 6.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Porter: 7.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Hunter: 6.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.