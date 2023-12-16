Saturday's contest that pits the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (2-5) against the Pepperdine Waves (2-8) at Icardo Center should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 64-61 in favor of CSU Bakersfield. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on December 16.

The Roadrunners enter this contest after an 87-66 loss to Boise State on Wednesday.

Their last time out, the Roadrunners lost 87-66 to Boise State on Wednesday. The Waves fell in their last matchup 60-57 against Cal Baptist on Saturday. Shaunae Brown's team-leading 24 points paced the Roadrunners in the loss. The Waves got a team-leading 13 points from Ella Brubaker in the loss.

CSU Bakersfield vs. Pepperdine Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Icardo Center in Bakersfield, California

CSU Bakersfield vs. Pepperdine Score Prediction

Prediction: CSU Bakersfield 64, Pepperdine 61

Top 25 Predictions

CSU Bakersfield Schedule Analysis

The Roadrunners took down the No. 238-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Fresno State Bulldogs, 65-63, on November 18, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Roadrunners are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 49th-most losses.

Pepperdine Schedule Analysis

Against the UC Irvine Anteaters on November 7, the Waves picked up their signature win of the season, a 63-58 home victory.

CSU Bakersfield Leaders

Jordan Olivares: 12.3 PTS, 2.1 STL, 32.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

12.3 PTS, 2.1 STL, 32.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24) Brown: 15.4 PTS, 42.7 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (24-for-58)

15.4 PTS, 42.7 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (24-for-58) Sophie Tougas: 6.0 PTS, 24.2 FG%, 22.6 3PT% (7-for-31)

6.0 PTS, 24.2 FG%, 22.6 3PT% (7-for-31) Amourie Porter: 6.4 PTS, 34.7 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)

6.4 PTS, 34.7 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12) Cassidy Johnson: 5.1 PTS, 43.6 FG%

Pepperdine Leaders

Jane Nwaba: 9.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.1 STL, 43.0 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

9.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.1 STL, 43.0 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14) Myra Gordon: 8.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.2 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (3-for-24)

8.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.2 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (3-for-24) Addi Melone: 6.0 PTS, 27.5 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (14-for-46)

6.0 PTS, 27.5 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (14-for-46) Brubaker: 8.6 PTS, 47.3 FG%, 48.3 3PT% (14-for-29)

8.6 PTS, 47.3 FG%, 48.3 3PT% (14-for-29) Megan Harkey: 5.0 PTS, 50.0 FG%

CSU Bakersfield Performance Insights

The Roadrunners are being outscored by 10.4 points per game with a -73 scoring differential overall. They put up 63.0 points per game (234th in college basketball) and allow 73.4 per outing (318th in college basketball).

Pepperdine Performance Insights

The Waves put up 54.0 points per game (330th in college basketball) while giving up 61.9 per contest (138th in college basketball). They have a -79 scoring differential and have been outscored by 7.9 points per game.

The Waves are scoring more points at home (56.7 per game) than on the road (50.0).

In 2023-24 Pepperdine is giving up 11.5 fewer points per game at home (57.3) than on the road (68.8).

